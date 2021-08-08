How to recover deleted photos from Google Drive or Google Photos

Do you want to restore photographs from Google Drive or Google Photos that were accidentally deleted? Don’t worry, the search engine giant allows you to recover lost photographs, files, or movies. You won’t be able to restore them if they were removed more than 30 or 60 days ago.

How to recover deleted photos from Google Photos

A 60-day time frame is available in Google Images, which is fantastic because photos are far more essential and serve as a memory. However, the option to recover is not immediately evident. So, if you want to recover photographs, keep reading to learn how.

Open the Google Photos app on your Android phone or tablet.

Simply touch on the ‘Library’ option at the bottom of the screen.

On the top, you’ll see the ‘Trash’ folder. To see all of your deleted photographs, tap on it.

Touch and hold the photo or video if you wish to recover it. Then press the Restore button. The image or video will be returned.

How to recover deleted photos from Google Drive

If you recently erased something using Google Drive on your phone or computer, you will be able to recover the content yourself. When you remove a file, Google warns you that your image will be permanently destroyed after 30 days. As a result, you can recover data from your trash before the 30-day period expires. You can also remove them permanently to clear your trash.

Navigate to the ‘Trash’ folder in the Google Drive app. On a mobile device, simply press the hamburger menu in the left corner to access the ‘Trash’ folder. You may go here if you’re using a computer. Alternatively, you may use Google to search for Google Drive garbage and then click on the first official link that appears.

All of your recently deleted files will be found in the Trash folder. To recover them, simply right-click on the file on your computer. Following that, a context menu with two options will appear: Restore and Delete Forever. To access the restore button on a mobile device, press the three-dotted button.

You can use the Restore option to retrieve the file. The file will be restored to its original place.

“if you delete, restore, or permanently delete multiple files or folders at once, it might take time for you to notice the changes,” Google adds. If customers are unable to recover the file via Google Drive, they can contact a Drive professional for assistance. Users can also contact the firm by phone or chat.