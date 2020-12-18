It’s time to use Netflix with saving time since you can now automatically skip Netflix intro in Google chrome.

Do you want to catch just one episode of your favorite fiction TV series on Netflix before you step into the real-time work? And just when you play it you feel fed up with the intro that you already know by heart? We have a solution! In this article, we’ll tell you how to automatically skip Netflix intro in Google chrome.

Since you’re here we take it that you’re already a Netflix user. You might already be familiar with the ‘skip intro’ option when you play an episode. However, it can be a little frustrating when you have to make an extra tap to skip the intro for every episode that you play.

The good news is there are a number of Google extensions available that can help you with this issue by taking care of all the ‘skip intro’ buttons.

Add Auto skip intro to skip Netflix intro in Google chrome

This extension is no less than a wizard. All you have to do is add it to your chrome and bam! It skips all the intro as soon as you play an episode. The procedure to add it is quite simple too.

Head straight to your Google Chrome Web Store.

Search for ‘Auto skip intro’.

When search results appear with the name of Auto skip intro click on it. You’ll know it when you see it.

Click on the blue option of the ‘Add to chrome’ button and you’re done!

There’s absolutely nothing else you have to do for it. As soon as you install this extension it will automatically skip on the intro while you play a series. No other manual procedure to enable it or specify the actions, just how previously mentioned the method is quite simple.

Moreover, Auto skip intro does another task for you. It also skips forward the recaps that often play while you start afresh episode to give you an insight into what happened in the story previously. Now one thing you’d like to keep in mind is that there is nothing that you can do to make this procedure according to you. Auto skip intro doesn’t allow you to personalize this experience as per your comfort. If in case you want to watch recaps or intro of a specific series, you will simply need to head over to the Google Chrome Web Store and disable the extension.

Netflix Extended

If you have to have more control over your skip intro settings, this extension is just right for you. Just how Auto skip Intro skips intro for you, Netflix Extended helps you to skip intro but also with customizations. Just like how you did it for Auto skip intro, install it from the Google Web Store and add it to your extensions.

Apart from skipping the intro and recaps for you, it provides you with a teeny tiny green dot on your Netflix screen. Explore the Netflix Extended green dot to customize the options Netflix Extended provides you.

In addition to everything that Netflix Extended provides it also gives you the advantage to block things that might give a spoiler alert to you, such as an episode description.