Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 has been the most awaited game of recent times and has been released recently too. In the light of being hotly anticipated, it didn’t come quite up to expectations and received a lot of negative reviews. This case has been really accurate when it comes to consoles. The smooth gameplay actually turned out to be playable or in the best cases just okay.

Gamers that have been playing this game on older consoles like PS4, Xbox One, and even the One S are facing even more severe issues. With all the reports and complaints, Sony has now come to take this issue under its own control. Sony is offering a refund of the game for players on PS4 and PS5. In the real picture, the quality is so bad that Sony has recently announced to reportedly remove the game from PlayStation until any further notice. Yes, that’s right! Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

We’re aware some users are experiencing issues accessing the form available within the provided link. We’re working to get it up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

BREAKING: Sony is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, and will offer refunds to players who already bought it. https://t.co/zM63pD1lJY pic.twitter.com/F5olu04dpS — IGN (@IGN) December 18, 2020

While the game confronting inconveniences on the PS4 is now known, yet it is intriguing to take note of that Sony has felt free to eliminate the game for PS4 Pro and its cutting edge PS5 reassures additionally which have till now had the option to run the game in an unmistakably more steady way. Likewise important is the way that the move comes only days after Cyberpunk 2077 designer CD Projekt Red itself asked gamers discontent with the game on PS4 or Xbox One to demand a discount.