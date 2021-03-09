Online Payment Methods are the easiest way for us now to reduce the hard work of going places to collect payments or deposit money in the bank. Now there is no need to constantly make around for ATM to fetch cash from our bank account. w are so happy about the fact that we can track all our recent transactions on the app without any inconvenience of Printing Passbooks. Even Rickshawalas and Sabjiwalas nowadays are asking for Paytm and Gpay. But then what is this risk of Fraud which happens through it? How can one avoid all of these situations?

Stay Alert – If somebody asks you to scan the QR code sent in WhatsApp to receive money, it is a fraud call. Do not believe.

Warning : WhatsApp is tool for such fraudsters these days ! https://t.co/YS76dypfq8 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 16, 2021

Everything comes with its boon and bane, so does Technology. After seeing such(above) tweets and news about frauds many people in our family especially elders would warn us about using technology and money together. But people have been lamenting fire for its destruction level too in the past. Discoveries; Inventions are made for the convenience of human life. Yes, not every part of it is right but as we have adapted ourselves to be careful while using the stove, we can do that with technology too. In this Article learn some basic security measures to protect your money.

Process of Frauds- How it works

There are many methods of such fraud. One very common method is to do this while coming in contact with people through various possible means. It mostly is via Technology.

They will target one via emotions (romance or fear). They will pose as someone else and make one believe. For example, they might come via Gmail and Pose as one’s Boss and tell them that on the Occasion of International Women’s Day I want to get all my Employees a Cash Voucher of some amount. But I am unable to fetch them as I am busy with some meetings. So please do it for me I am sending you the money. Next, they will transfer an amount of 1₹ to 10₹ into one’s account to check whether this the right account or not. Further, they will ask one to either scan a QR Code or tell the OTP/Pin of their account in order to make the transfer. At this step, all possible amount in one’s account is looted.

A similar thing happened with Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter. She wanted to sell her sofa-set but ended up giving 34,000 to the fraudster. https://www.timesnownews.com/delhi/article/delhi-cm-arvind-kejriwal-s-daughter-loses-rs-34000-to-fraudster-while-trying-to-sell-sofa-set-online/717665

How Can One Avoid getting looted on UPI Apps?

Understand that Pins and QR codes are asked for while debiting amounts. If someone wants to Transfer an amount into your account all you have to give them is your username for the app or your registered mobile number. It is as easy as giving someone your Instagram or Facebook username to let them follow you on the platform. Like one never ends up giving passwords for sending follow requests, one should also never engage in scanning QR codes or giving UPI Pins. Do Not Click on Links without understanding if they are fake or not- Phishing is a very common method used nowadays to make look-alike emails or messages so that one can be fooled conveniently. These messages contain Discount Offers from famous companies or fearful messages from your account. The moment you click on it it takes you a fraud website from where extracting one’s bank details or other private information becomes easy. You can check your chances of getting Phised on this link and understand how it works- https://phishingquiz.withgoogle.com/ Do Not Engage with Strangers- There are many possibilities where people pose as someone else and keep a constant ongoing narrative with you for a long time. When the right time comes they lure one into giving out information eventually creating fraud.

In the end, make sure you change all your passwords after some time (not only UPI or E-wallets but others too). Try not to have similar passwords over various apps. Be Careful; Be Safe; Be Cautious.