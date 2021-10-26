How to avoid Whatsapp leaks

WhatsApp leaks are spreading with bold and horrifying headlines to everyone in the world. Many WhatsApp leaks make users feel at risk due to the nature of sensitive and secret chats, asking how good WhatsApp is, which promises end-to-end encryption.



A big advantage for WhatsApp users is that the security of the app is activated very strongly. WhatsApp vows that outsiders cannot check other people’s WhatsApp chats, photos, videos and more. Facebook cannot access this information, and WhatsApp cannot access this information either. Only WhatsApp senders and recipients can read the chat. This encryption is available by default, so no one knows it can’t be used.



WhatsApp leaks will continue to occur. If you don’t pay attention to what you’re doing with WhatsApp and how you use your phone, you can be at risk too. You may or may not have contact with criminals, send or receive prohibited content, or otherwise be considered illegal. This means that if someone who chats on WhatsApp is caught by the authorities, you will be associatively suspected. So it doesn’t protect you.



Ultimately, all your data will be stored on your mobile phone or cloud drive. If you suspect illegal or criminal activity, you can make the same available to government authorities upon request. Then there are other types of WhatsApp leaks. These occur when someone picks up someone else’s phone and takes a picture or screenshot of WhatsApp chat there. This is a violation that occurs outside of areas where WhatsApp works and is out of control. Anyone who steals your smartphone when you aren’t looking or lost can take screenshots of your secret data, photos, videos, etc., and that person will share information with others. You can share it.

Ultimately, your safety is in your hands. You need to be careful about what you chat with your friends, family and colleagues. Your chat will be shared with many people, including strangers. If your chat contains something offensive, you can use it. So don’t do the following 5 things on WhatsApp to get started:

1. Don’t chat on WhatsApp about illegal drugs, pornography, abuse and anything else that could be considered a borderline.

2. Do not share or chat about endangering your own or others’ photos or videos on WhatsApp .

3. Do not share or chat about financial transactions on WhatsApp .

5. Keep in mind that most of your courage is at your discretion, whether you are using WhatsApp or in real life