How to customize app icons on iPhone

Users of Android smartphones frequently argue that iPhones do not provide them as much freedom to customise their devices as Android smartphones do. While iPhone owners have seldom had reservations about this capability (or its lack thereof), it has long been a point of contention in the great (and never-ending) Android vs. iOS debate.

Did you know, though, that iPhones include a function that allows you to customise your app icons? iPhone users may utilise this function to choose whatever they want, such as a favourite sticker or an image they’ve clicked as an image icon.

As a result, here’s a step-by-step instruction to customising your app icons:

Step 1: To begin, go to your iPhone’s App Store and search for the Shortcuts app. Your iPhone already has it installed. If you can’t locate it the first time, use the search box to hunt for it.

Step 2: After you’ve launched the app, hit the ‘+’ icon in the upper-right corner.

Step 3: On the top, type the name of your new shortcut, then select the ‘Add Action’ option.

Step 4: In the search field, type ‘Open app,’ and then hit the ‘Open App’ option.

Step5: You’ll see that the term ‘App’ appears next to the phrase ‘Open’ now. Select ‘App’ from the drop-down menu. Choose the app that you wish to personalise.

Step 6: Now, in the upper right corner, tap the blue symbol. You’ll be sent back to your shortcut page after doing so.

Step 7: Tap ‘Add to Home Screen’ on the shortcut page.

Step 8: You’ll get a preview of the selected app’s icon here.

Step 9: Select the icon from the ‘Home Screen Name and Icon’ section.

Step 10: You now have the option of snapping a photo, selecting a photo, or selecting a file. Select the photo you wish to use from any of these selections. Step 11: In the lower-right corner of the window, tap ‘Choose.’

Step 12: Your new icon will now be reflected in place of the old symbol.

Step 13: Under the ‘Home Screen Name and Icon’ option, type the name of the new icon.

Step 14: Finally, in the upper right corner, hit the ‘Add’ button.

It’s worth mentioning that you can end up with two new icons on your home screen, one with the dull old icon and the other with your unique new one. If you run into this problem, just press and hold the icon you don’t want, then select “Delete bookmark.”