In the world of Pokemon GO, players have the opportunity to battle and capture various Legendary Pokemon through challenging Raid battles. One such Legendary Pokemon is Azelf, a Psychic-type creature known as one of the Lake Guardians. To successfully defeat and capture Azelf, trainers need to plan their strategies carefully and prepare a team of powerful Pokemon. In this guide, we will provide you with the essential information and tips on how to beat Azelf in Pokemon GO.

Understanding Azelf’s Availability and Battle Characteristics

Azelf, along with its counterparts Uxie and Mesprit, can be encountered in Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO. However, their availability depends on the region in which you are playing the game. Each of these Lake Guardians appears exclusively in specific regions, so make sure you are aware of the following regional distribution:

Azelf: Available in the Americas and Greenland

Uxie: Available in the Asia-Pacific region

Mesprit: Available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit share the same strengths and weaknesses due to their Psychic typing. As Psychic-type Pokemon, they are resistant to Fighting and Psychic attacks. To maximize your effectiveness in battles against Azelf, avoid using Pokemon that rely on these attack types.

Counter Strategies and Recommended Group Sizes

To defeat Azelf, assembling a well-prepared team with the right counters is crucial. Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon are particularly effective against Psychic-type opponents. These types exploit the weaknesses of Azelf and deal significant damage during battles. Aligning your Pokemon’s attacks with their respective types will further boost their damage output through the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

While Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit share similar strengths and weaknesses, their specific stats slightly differ. Consequently, the recommended group size for each of these Lake Guardians’ Raids varies slightly. Here are the suggested group sizes:

Azelf: Three to five players

Uxie: Four to six players

Mesprit: Four to six players

Best Counter Picks for Azelf Battles

To increase your chances of victory against Azelf, consider including the following Pokemon in your team. These Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon possess moves that exploit Azelf’s weaknesses and deal significant damage:

Dark-Type Counter Picks:

Mega Houndoom (Fast Attack: Snarl, Charged Attack: Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Fast Attack: Snarl, Charged Attack: Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Fast Attack: Bite, Charged Attack: Crunch)

Mega Absol (Fast Attack: Snarl, Charged Attack: Dark Pulse)

Mega Gyarados (Fast Attack: Bite, Charged Attack: Crunch)

Darkrai (Fast Attack: Snarl, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Hydreigon (Fast Attack: Bite, Charged Attack: Brutal Swing)

Shadow Honchkrow (Fast Attack: Snarl, Charged Attack: Dark Pulse)

Ghost-Type Counter Picks:

Mega Banette (Fast Attack: Shadow Claw, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Mega Gengar (Fast Attack: Lick, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Gholdengo (Fast Attack: Hex, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Fast Attack: Hex, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Giratina (Origin Forme) (Fast Attack: Shadow Claw, Charged Attack: Shadow Force)

Hoopa (Fast Attack: Astonish, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Shadow Mismagius (Fast Attack: Hex, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Lunala (Fast Attack: Air Slash, Charged Attack: Shadow Ball)

Bug-Type Counter Picks:

Mega Pinsir (Fast Attack: Fury Cutter, Charged Attack: X-Scissor)

Pheromosa (Fast Attack: Bug Bite, Charged Attack: Bug Buzz)

Mega Scizor (Fast Attack: Fury Cutter, Charged Attack: X-Scissor)

Mega Beedrill (Fast Attack: Bug Bite, Charged Attack: X-Scissor)

Vikavolt (Fast Attack: Bug Bite, Charged Attack: X-Scissor)

Escavalier (Fast Attack: Bug Bite, Charged Attack: Megahorn)

Yanmega (Fast Attack: Bug Bite, Charged Attack: Bug Buzz)

Accelgor (Fast Attack: Infestation, Charged Attack: Bug Buzz)

Note that these lists provide the top-performing Pokemon for battling Azelf. However, other strong Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon not mentioned here can still be effective against Azelf.

Conclusion

Defeating Azelf in Pokemon GO requires careful planning and assembling a team of powerful Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type Pokemon. With the right counters and a well-coordinated group, you can overcome Azelf’s Psychic powers and emerge victorious. Remember to consider the regional availability of Azelf and adjust your strategy accordingly. Best of luck in your battles and may you successfully capture this legendary Lake Guardian!

Comments

comments