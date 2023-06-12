How To Remove Power Armour in Fallout 76

If you have successfully acquired Power Armor in Fallout 76, congratulations are in order. You now possess a formidable suit that grants you the appearance of a mighty warrior ready to conquer any challenges the West Virginia wasteland throws your way. Stepping inside the Power Armor provides a significant boost to your Strength stat and offers enhanced protection against incoming damage and radiation. However, there will come a time when you need to exit the Power Armor. Whether you have depleted your Fusion Cores and miss the ability to sprint or your armor is severely damaged and requires a break before breaking entirely, here’s a guide on how to remove Power Armor in Fallout 76.

To exit the Power Armor, you simply need to press the same button you used to enter it. On the PS4, press and hold X, and on the Xbox One, press and hold A. As you do so, the Power Armor will emit a hissing sound as it opens up, allowing your character to exit from the back. It’s a straightforward process with no additional steps involved.

However, it’s important to note that if you leave a second set of Power Armor lying around in the wasteland, it will disappear after a certain period of time. To ensure the safety of your Power Armor, if you only have one power armor frame, you can store it in your inventory. It weighs only 10lb and will remain yours indefinitely, safeguarding your prized exoskeleton from potential theft.

When you exit your Power Armor, it will be added to your inventory after it has been left in the wilderness for a while. If, for any reason, you want to completely discard your Power Armor, you can do so through your Pip-Boy. Open your Pip-Boy menu, navigate to the ‘Apparel’ tab, locate the Power Armor frame, and select the option to discard it. This action will also remove the various limb parts associated with the Power Armor.

Alternatively, if you wish to abandon your Power Armor without permanently discarding it, you can drop it like any other item. Access your Pip-Boy menu and find the Power Armor in the ‘Apparel’ tab. Press the X/Square button to drop it. Keep in mind that if you choose this method, any player in the game world can pick up and utilize the Power Armor for themselves.

If you simply want to lighten your load, you can remove individual pieces from the Power Armor chassis and leave them behind. However, a more prudent approach is to establish a home base with a Stash. Take the Power Armor chassis and any desired pieces, and store them in your Stash. This way, whenever you come across Power Armor, you can return to your camp and retrieve it at any time.

Having a solid understanding of how to remove Power Armor in Fallout 76 is essential for managing your inventory and preserving this valuable asset. By following these steps, you can ensure that you can exit the Power Armor when necessary, safeguard it from disappearing, and maintain a well-equipped character ready to explore the wasteland.

