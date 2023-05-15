How To Beat Colgera in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Wind Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a thrilling aerial battle against Colgera, one of the game’s bosses. As you progress through Tears of the Kingdom, you will encounter various characters who need your help, and by assisting them, you may uncover new leads on how to locate Princess Zelda. One such character is Tulin of Rito Village, who needs your help in conquering the Wind Temple’s sky ship.

After solving the temple’s intricate puzzles and unlocking the hatch at its center, you’ll discover Colgera, the villain behind the harsh arctic winds ravaging the area. You must defeat Colgera, with Tulin’s assistance, to progress in the game.

Colgera is a flying monster, and the fight takes place in the sky. You don’t need to worry about your stamina during the battle since using your Paraglider will replenish it. Colgera has limited attacks, and its main tactic is to fly into a large orb, which then disappears, before reappearing as another orb below you. Colgera will then emerge from the ball at high speed, causing substantial damage. If it collides with you while flying, it can cause minor damage, but you can quickly recover while in the air.

To avoid Colgera’s high-speed attacks, press the R button to dive for a brief moment before freefalling. This maneuver allows you to move horizontally out of harm’s way faster than gliding. Equipping the Glide Vest, which you can obtain by completing the Test of Courage on the sky island above Hyrule Ridge, is an excellent idea to aid this tactic.

In the middle of the fight, Colgera will introduce tornadoes to the battlefield. This is where Tulin’s Gust ability becomes useful. Use it to steer clear of the tornadoes if you accidentally come near them.

To defeat Colgera, you need to position yourself correctly and have precise timing. Colgera has three large, circular, purple crystals on its body that can only be seen from below. These crystals are Colgera’s weak spots, and to defeat the boss, you must destroy them by shooting arrows at them.

Each crystal requires three arrows to destroy, but you can use items to fuse your arrows and make them stronger. Fire Fruit and Bomb Fruit work particularly well because they don’t reduce the arrow’s speed, making it less likely to miss Colgera. With Fire Fruit, you only need two arrows to destroy each crystal.

Once you have destroyed all three of Colgera’s crystals, a cutscene will play, starting the second phase of the fight. This phase is identical to the previous one, with the addition of tornadoes. You must repeat the same process of destroying the three purple crystals, and once completed, you will have won the battle.

An effective strategy to use in the fight is to descend beneath Colgera, then precisely open and close your Paraglider to reach a height that allows you to target the crystals quickly. While aiming in midair, time slows down considerably, making it easy to shoot the crystals once you’ve found the right positioning.

After defeating Colgera, you will receive a Heart Container. However, you must remember to pick it up; it will not automatically be added to your health gauge.

In conclusion, defeating Colgera in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is relatively straightforward, but it requires good positioning and timing. You must destroy the three purple crystals on Colgera’s body to win the battle, and using items like Fire Fruit and Bomb Fruit to fuse your arrows can make this task easier. Remember to equip the Glide Vest and use Tulin’s Gust ability to help you avoid Colgera’s attacks. Finally, make

