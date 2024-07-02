Commander Niall, the challenging boss at the end of Castle Sol, is notorious for his tough fights and intricate mechanics. Defeating him requires a solid strategy and precise execution. This guide will help you navigate the battle effectively and emerge victorious.

Location and Preparation

Commander Niall is located in Castle Sol, at the Mountaintops of the Giants. Before engaging him, make sure you have ample healing items and, if possible, resistance to both lightning and frost damage. Summoning spirit ashes and playing in multiplayer mode can significantly ease the difficulty.

Phase 1: Handling the Summoned Knights

Upon entering the arena, Commander Niall summons two Banished Knight spirits. One wields dual swords, while the other carries a shield. Focus on eliminating the dual-sword knight first, as it deals higher damage. Heavy attacks and backstabs can quickly dispatch this knight before it poses a significant threat​.

Keep the shield knight alive during the first phase. This tactic prevents Niall from transitioning to his second, more dangerous phase too early. Use your summoned spirits to distract the shield knight while you focus on Niall.

Phase 2: Commander Niall’s Moveset

Once the knights are dealt with, Niall’s true power emerges. His attacks become more aggressive and he gains additional moves, including frost and lightning abilities. Watch for these key attacks:

Lightning Foot : Niall raises his leg before slamming it down, releasing a damaging lightning shockwave. Dodge away as soon as you see him lift his leg​​. Frostbite Moves : Niall spins his halberd to create a frost cloud. Back away quickly when you see this animation to avoid frostbite buildup​​. Leaping Attack : Niall leaps into the air and slams down. Roll towards him just before he lands to avoid the damage and set up for a counterattack​.

General Tips and Strategies

Parrying and Staggering : Niall can be parried and stance-broken, which opens him up for critical hits. If you’re confident in your timing, use parries to deal massive damage. Jumping attacks also help in staggering him​​. Using Magic : Sorcerers can utilize powerful spells like Comet Azur, combined with the Wondrous Physick’s Cerulean Hidden Tear, to stun-lock Niall from a distance. Summon a strong spirit to keep the knights busy while you unleash your spells​. Timing Your Attacks : Patience is key. Wait for openings after Niall’s attacks to land your hits. Avoid getting greedy with your strikes, as Niall’s counterattacks are punishing​​.

Cheesy Strategies

For those struggling, there are cheesing methods that can make the fight easier:

Out of Arena Exploit : By positioning yourself correctly, you can attack Niall without entering his arena fully. This method may require precise steps but can trivialize the fight​​.

Conclusion

Commander Niall is a formidable foe, but with careful planning and execution, you can defeat him. Focus on his knights first, learn his attack patterns, and use your character’s strengths to your advantage. Whether you prefer melee combat, sorcery, or a mix of both, following these strategies will help you conquer Niall and proceed with your journey in Elden Ring.