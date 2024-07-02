In “Elden Ring,” the Consecrated Snowfield is a hidden and challenging late-game area that players often seek to explore. To reach this frigid, treacherous expanse, you’ll need to follow several steps, gathering specific items and defeating formidable foes along the way. Here’s a detailed guide on how to get there.

1. Obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallions

The key to accessing the Consecrated Snowfield is the Haligtree Secret Medallion, which is split into two halves: the left and the right.

Left Haligtree Secret Medallion

The left half of the medallion is located in Castle Sol, found at the northernmost part of the Mountaintops of the Giants. To reach Castle Sol, you must cross a northern bridge from either the Minor Erdtree or the Stargazer’s Ruins​​.

Upon entering Castle Sol, you’ll face Commander Niall, a notoriously tough boss. After defeating him, proceed to the top of the castle to find the left half of the medallion.

Right Haligtree Secret Medallion

The right half is hidden in the Village of Albinaurics, located west of the Liurnia of the Lakes. Fast travel to the village, then head into the nearby cave. Inside, you’ll encounter a pot that, when struck, reveals Albus, an Albinauric who will give you the right half of the medallion​.

2. Head to the Grand Lift of Rold

With both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion in hand, make your way to the Grand Lift of Rold. This lift is the same one you used to travel from Leyndell to the Forbidden Lands. At the lift, you’ll see an option to “Hoist Secret Medallion.” Use the D-Pad to switch from the regular “Hoist Medallion” option to the “Hoist Secret Medallion” option, triggering a cutscene that will transport you to a new area​​.

3. Navigate the Hidden Path to the Haligtree

You’ll find yourself in the Hidden Path to the Haligtree, a dungeon filled with dangerous enemies and tricky navigation. This dungeon features invisible walkways and illusion walls, adding an extra layer of difficulty. Items like the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War can help reveal these hidden paths​​.

At the end of this dungeon, you’ll face a Stray Mimic Tear boss, which fights you using a copy of your character. Defeat this boss to finally exit into the Consecrated Snowfield​.

What to Expect in the Consecrated Snowfield

The Consecrated Snowfield is an expansive area packed with various sub-locations, dungeons, and bosses. Here are some notable points of interest:

Yelough Anix Tunnel : A dungeon with the boss Astel, Stars of Darkness​. Mohgwyn’s Palace Waygate : A portal leading to Mohgwyn’s Palace, useful if you haven’t completed the Varre questline​​. Walking Mausoleum : A location where you can duplicate Remembrances, but be cautious of its magical artillery​​. Ordina, Liturgical Town : Features a puzzle involving lighting torches in another dimension while avoiding invisible assassins. Completing this puzzle opens a portal to the Haligtree​​. Minor Erdtree : Home to the Putrid Avatar boss, offering a Ruptured Crystal Tear as a reward​​.

Level Recommendation

The Consecrated Snowfield is a high-level area, recommended for players around level 100 or higher. The enemies and bosses here pose significant challenges, so ensure your character is well-prepared before venturing forth​.