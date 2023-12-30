In the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC players encounter the formidable Elite 4 member Drayton, a Dragon-type specialist. This friendly yet powerful trainer awaits challengers in the BB League, offering a trial that can be both exciting and challenging. This guide will walk you through the essential steps to conquer Drayton’s trial, ensuring success in your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adventure.

Preparing Your Terrarium Team

Before facing Drayton, it’s crucial to assemble a formidable team comprising Pokemon found in the Terrarium of Blueberry Academy. The trial’s unique rule restricts the use of only those Pokemon caught within the Terrarium, adding an extra layer of strategy to the challenge. The most effective types for this trial are Fairy, Dragon, and Ice. Consider including Pokemon like Granbull, Crabominable, Kingdra, Beartic, Lapras, and Dewgong in your team for optimal performance.

Navigating the Terrarium-Only Trial

Drayton’s trial kicks off with ground rules where only Terrarium-caught Pokemon are permitted. To navigate this challenge successfully, you’ll face three students in double battles. It’s important to engage with them strategically, as any Pokemon not meeting trial criteria will be flagged by the students or Drayton, preventing initiation of the battle.

The left student presents Bastion and Rampardos, the middle student showcases Alolan Sandslash and Dewgong, and the right student deploys Zebstrika and Magnezone. Each student’s Pokemon are leveled to 68, so plan your strategy accordingly to emerge victorious.

Understanding Drayton’s Team

Drayton boasts a diverse team with various resistances and weaknesses. Identifying these weaknesses is crucial for devising a winning strategy. The primary vulnerabilities lie in Ice, Dragon, and Fairy types, making them the most effective against Drayton’s Pokemon. However, Drayton’s team is well-rounded, and he employs strategic moves to cover his Pokemon’s weaknesses.

Drayton’s Pokemon and Strategies:

Dragonite (Lvl 78) Type: Dragon/Flying

Weaknesses: Ice, Rock, Dragon, Fairy

Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Grass, Ground

Moves: Extreme Speed, Thunder Punch, Ice Spinner, Tailwind Sceptile (Lvl 79) Type: Grass

Weaknesses: Flying, Poison, Fire, Bug, Ice

Resistances: Ground, Water, Grass, Electric

Moves: Dragon Cheer, Leaf Storm, X-Scissor, Acrobatics Flygon (Lvl 78) Type: Dragon/Ground

Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Resistances: Poison, Rock, Fire

Immunity: Electric

Moves: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Fire Punch, Breaking Swipe Archaludon (Lvl 80) Type: Dragon/Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground

Resistances: Normal, Flying, Bug, Rock, Steel, Water, Electric, Psychic

Moves: Flash Cannon, Electro Shot, Draco Meteor, Snarl Haxorus (Lvl 79) Type: Dragon

Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Resistances: Fire, Water, Grass, Electric

Moves: Earthquake, Breaking Swipe, Iron Head, Dragon Dance Kingdra (Lvl 79) Type: Dragon/Water

Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy

Resistances: Steel, Fire, Water

Moves: Rain Dance, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, Hurricane

Effective Strategies Against Drayton

Drayton initiates the battle with Flygon and Dragonite, a duo that complements each other well. Flygon handles Rock and Electric types efficiently, while Dragonite covers Flygon’s weaknesses with Ice Spinner and Thunder Punch. Prioritize taking down Dragonite early, if possible, to minimize the impact of Tailwind setup.

Throughout the battle, Drayton’s Pokemon will display immense power, but sticking to type matchups and avoiding significant damage from Sceptile’s Dragon Cheer is crucial for victory. Employ a well-rounded team with a mix of Ice, Dragon, and Fairy types to exploit Drayton’s weaknesses and secure your triumph.

Rewards

Upon defeating Drayton, your efforts will be rewarded with 12,800 Pokemon money (or 20,400 with the use of an Amulet Coin) and TM 226: Dragon Cheer. These rewards acknowledge your skill and strategy in overcoming Drayton’s challenging trial, marking a significant milestone in your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adventure.

The Elite 4 challenge against Drayton in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disc DLC requires careful planning, strategic team building, and an understanding of your opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. By adhering to the Terrarium-only trial rules and leveraging the right Pokemon types, you can emerge victorious, claiming valuable rewards and progressing further in the captivating world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.