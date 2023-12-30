Baldur’s Gate 3 is a treasure trove of hidden locations and valuable items, and among them, the Helm of Balduran stands out as a truly remarkable piece of equipment. Securing this powerful gear involves overcoming various challenges and ultimately defeating Ansur the dragon in the Dragon’s Sanctum beneath Baldur’s Gate. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of obtaining the Helm of Balduran, ensuring you navigate the hidden paths and conquer the trials that lead to this coveted item.

Locating the Dragon’s Sanctum

The Helm of Balduran is hidden deep within the Dragon’s Sanctum, guarded by the formidable Ansur the dragon. However, reaching this coveted item requires traversing a series of challenges, with the entrance cleverly concealed. To embark on this quest, head to the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress and descend to the Wyrm’s Rock Prison. Exercise caution, as the NPCs may turn hostile if you’ve saved Duke from the Iron Throne. Notably, pursuing the Helm of Balduran is possible before completing the Rescue the Grand Duke quest.

Within the prison, seek out a wall adorned with two torches resembling dragons, situated in the left corridor from the entrance. This concealed passage, known as Wyrmway, holds the key to accessing the Helm. To unlock it, employ a lightning scroll or spell on the torches until both ignite with a blue flame. Once the passage is open, follow the path until you encounter a locked door, branching off into four directions, each leading to a puzzle chamber.

Battle of the Chambers

The Chambers of Insight, Justice, Strategy, and Courage present unique challenges that must be conquered to progress toward the Helm of Balduran.

Chamber of Insight : Uncover the illusion that betrayed the city by catching flying books or employing spells and ranged weapons to eliminate the illusion named Suelto. Chamber of Justice : Lift the black fog covering the pictures using Remove Curse, then move The Cell painting to an empty niche to determine the appropriate punishment for the criminal. Chamber of Strategy : Solve the chess puzzle by either checkmating the Purple King with the White Queen or employing lightning spells to vanquish the Purple King. Chamber of Courage : Survive four turns against various enemies without defeating them. Focus on reducing damage taken and employ strategies such as using the Sanctuary spell and summons to endure until turn 4 concludes.

Facing Ansur, the Heart of the Gate

Having conquered the trials, the final challenge awaits in the Dragon Sanctum, where Ansur the dragon guards the Helm of Balduran. Prepare for this battle by equipping gear that boosts resistance to Lightning damage, as the dragon is immune to Poison and Lightning damage. Items like Arrows of Dragon-Slaying can prove useful in the confrontation. Once victorious, the Helm of Balduran awaits on a pedestal.

Attributes of the Helm of Balduran

The Helm of Balduran boasts impressive attributes, fitting for a legendary item in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Balduran’s Vitality : Heal two Hit Points at the start of each turn.

Balduran’s Favor : Receive a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Stun Immunity : Rendered immune to stunning.

Crit Immunity : Impervious to critical hits from any attacker.

Getting the Helm of Balduran in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves overcoming challenges, solving puzzles, and ultimately defeating Ansur the dragon. The reward, a legendary item with formidable attributes, makes the journey worthwhile. This guide ensures that even players new to the game can navigate the hidden paths and emerge victorious, adding the Helm of Balduran to their arsenal without the need for complex conditions or quests.