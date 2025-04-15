Do you want to beat Dynamax Passimian in Pokémon Go and improve your game in the best way? Here is the perfect guide to help you do that and more. Here we will discuss all the strengths and weaknesses of Dynamax Passimian and how one can defeat them in a battle. More so, we will cover the tips that can really come in handy while one does so. Let us begin.

About Dynamax Pokémons in the Pokémon World

Dynamax Pokémon is a special phenomenon first introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, allowing Pokémon to temporarily grow to gigantic sizes during battles in specific areas like Gyms and Max Raid Battles. This can be a great catch, especially for battles that will give you a stronger edge. When a Pokémon Dynamaxes, it not only increases in size but also gains boosted stats and access to powerful Max Moves that replace its standard moves for three turns. These Max Moves often have additional effects, such as changing the weather or boosting ally stats, adding strategic depth to battles. Certain Pokémon have exclusive Gigantamax forms, which come with unique appearances and special G-Max Moves. Dynamaxing is a key feature of the Galar region, blending spectacle with strategy. The other end of this is that you have to have a better strategy and stronger comebacks if you are standing against a Dynamax Pokémon in a battle.

All to know about Dynamax Passimian

Dynamax Passimian is a Fighting-type Pokémon featured in special Max Battles in Pokémon GO, first introduced during the Max Monday event on April 7, 2025, and made available again from April 14 to 20, 2025. It appears in 3-star Max Battles at Power Spots between 6 AM and 9 PM local time and can be encountered in its shiny form, with odds estimated at around 1 in 64. Max Battles allow up to four players, each bringing three Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon. If you missed the event, you could still obtain Dynamax Passimian via trading, though leveled-up Max Moves will reset to level 1 when one trades.

How to beat Dynamax Passimian?

If you want to beat Dynamax Passimian in a battle, then you need to understand its weaknesses as well as its strengths. It is weak to Flying, Psychic and Fairy type attacks. Therefore, if you focus your moves accordingly, there are better chances of you getting your hands on the Dynamax Passimian. Try using Max Mindstorm and Max Airstream to get the best results in the battle. You can use Dynamax Metagross and Dynamax Moltress for that purpose. Plan your moves safely and also focus on healing. Although it is possible to jump into battle alone, having more people (up to 3) can help you have better formations and results.

There is a specific time for which such Pokémons are available in the games. Therefore, you are suggested to keep the date and time of the event in mind while going for Dynamax Passimian, or any other Dynamax Pokémon for that matter. At the end of the day, you are the one who wins!