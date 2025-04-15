Cherubi is one of the cutest and most amazing Pokémons in the Pokémon world, especially when it comes to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In this guide, we will discuss Cherubi and how it makes it stand out from all other Pokémons. We shall also discuss how one can evolve it in the game, and what are the special characteristics about it that one needs to know. Let’s get started and learn more.

About Cherubi in Pokémon Series

Cherubi is a Grass-type Pokémon introduced in Generation IV of the Pokémon series. It resembles a small cherry, with a bright pink, round body and a smaller, attached bud that looks like a second face, but smaller. This bud eventually blossoms when Cherubi evolves into Cherrim at level 25. Cherubi is known for storing nutrients in the smaller bud, which it uses to grow and gain energy. While it may appear cute and unassuming, Cherubi can be quite effective in battle with moves like Solar Beam and Leech Seed. Often found basking in the sunlight, Cherubi thrives in bright weather, which enhances its abilities thanks to its connection with sunlight-based moves and evolution.

How can I evolve Cherubi?

If you want to evolve Cherubi in Pokémon Legends, then you are required to follow these steps –

The primary requirement for a Cherubi to evolve into a Cherrim is that one has to reach the 25th level in the game. It then sucks the energy out of the smaller ball and grows bigger to finally evolve into Cherrim. This is also where all the nutrients are stored by this Pokémon. It is not the most difficult to evolve, but you have to be patient as well as consistent as it requires you to reach a certain level which in itself isn’t the easiest.

Once it evolves, you can see the difference in their appearance and know that the process is completed. It will be more purple in color with a green leafy top that makes it look like an evolved berry.

Characteristics of Cherubi

Out of all the other Pokémons, Cherubi can be called one of the cutest and has the most evident appearance with two different-sized pink balls next to each other. Standing at just 0.4 meters tall and weighing 3.3 kilograms, Cherubi is light and nimble. It thrives in sunny environments, and its ability, Chlorophyll, allows it to move faster in bright sunlight. This Pokémon is often seen basking in the sun, using the energy to fuel its growth and enhance its battle abilities. Despite its cute and harmless appearance, Cherubi can be surprisingly effective in battle with moves that benefit from sunlight and support strategies. Therefore, it can be a great pick while you are in a battle, especially when the opponent is tough and is easy to mislead with the tiny appearance of this Pokémon.

We hope that this guide has been of help to you, and you can now evolve your Cherubi while playing Pokémon and love it as much as we do.