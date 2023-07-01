How To Beat Elias in Diablo 4

As players delve into the dark and treacherous world of Diablo 4, they encounter various challenges and adversaries that must be conquered to ensure the safety of Sanctuary. Among these, the Pale Man, also known as Elias, stands as a formidable adversary who aids Lilith in her quest to corrupt the land. In this guide, we will explore the steps required to beat Elias in Diablo 4, including understanding his background, the encounters players will face, and strategies to emerge victorious in the final battle.

Who is Elias in Diablo 4?

Throughout the journey in Diablo 4, players learn about Elias, a former member of the Horadrim, who served as a loyal disciple with an insatiable thirst for knowledge and power. However, Elias became disillusioned with the Horadrim’s path and sought a better future under Lilith’s guidance. It is his actions that set the events of Diablo 4 into motion, leading players on a collision course with this cunning and powerful adversary.

Fighting Elias in Act 3

The first encounter with Elias occurs during the “Piercing the Veil” objective when players enter the temple of Lilith. This initial encounter may seem relatively easy, but it is far from the last. As players progress through the temple, they will face two more challenging confrontations with Elias. Interestingly, the real danger in this act lies in the mobs that accompany Elias, especially for solo players. Despite his escapes, players should remain undeterred, knowing that they will have a chance to confront him again later.

Fighting Elias in Act 5

The true battle against Elias begins in Act 5 – “On the Precipice” – after players successfully break his immortality by burning his mummified finger. Elias now emerges as a formidable foe armed with powerful magical attacks and the ability to summon hordes of dangerous mobs to aid him. To overcome this daunting challenge, players must be vigilant, keeping track of their positioning on the battlefield while dividing their attention to manage the odds effectively.

Elias employs several dangerous area-of-effect (AoE) attacks during this battle. One such attack involves a wide cone of blood that inflicts significant damage in front of him. Players must evade this attack by swiftly dodging to the side whenever possible. Another perilous move is the use of blood vapors that cover a large portion of the ground, dealing multiple hits to anyone caught within its range. To withstand this onslaught, players must ensure their health is at an optimum level by using healing potions before launching an offensive.

Additionally, Elias summons powerful mobs, including Pit Lords and Oppressors, to hinder players’ progress. Swiftly dispatching these mobs using powerful skills will enable players to concentrate their efforts on Elias himself. With determination and a bit of luck, players can defeat Elias and bring about the long-awaited endgame of Diablo 4.

Conclusion

Conquering Elias, the Pale Man, in Diablo 4 is no simple task. Players must first understand his background and significance in the game’s narrative. Subsequent encounters with Elias will test their skills and strategic thinking as they face off against mobs and dodge his deadly attacks. The final showdown in Act 5 will require players to bring their A-game, utilizing powerful attacks and healing potions to emerge victorious.

By following this comprehensive guide on how to beat Elias in Diablo 4, players can prepare themselves for the ultimate challenge, making the defeat of this formidable foe a reality. May this guide serve as a beacon of hope for all adventurers seeking to safeguard Sanctuary from the dark forces that threaten it. Prepare yourselves, brave warriors, for the epic confrontation with Elias awaits!

