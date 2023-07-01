How To Play on GTA V Role Playing(GTA RP) Servers

GTA Online has become one of the most popular channels on Twitch, with many top streamers engaging in GTA RP (roleplay). The largest GTA RP mod, FiveM, even broke its record for concurrent players in February 2023, boasting 269,097 players. If you’re intrigued by GTA RP and want to join in on the action, this guide will show you how to get started.

To play GTA RP, there are a few things you’ll need:

A copy of GTA 5: This may seem obvious, but you’ll need to own a legitimate copy of GTA 5 to play GTA RP. The FiveM mod, which is commonly used for GTA RP, requires a validated copy of the game. A working microphone: While there are exceptions, most GTA RP servers heavily rely on voice chat. In fact, some servers may kick you if they detect that you don’t have your voice settings enabled. Although there are a few text-based GTA servers, be prepared to do a lot of talking if you choose to play GTA RP. A Discord account: Most servers will require you to link your Discord account for various purposes, such as server news and communication with other players outside of the game. FiveM mod: Download and install the FiveM mod, as it is the most popular mod for GTA RP. This mod allows you to play multiplayer GTA 5 on custom dedicated servers. The installation of FiveM doesn’t alter your original copy of GTA 5, so you can still play the unmodded version without any issues. Finding a server: FiveM provides a server list that allows you to filter servers by language and player count. Each server has its own description, including the type of roleplay it offers. Take the time to explore different servers and their rules before making a decision. Many servers require an application process or an interview to join, so familiarize yourself with their requirements. Most servers have a Discord server or documentation that outlines the rules and application procedures. Familiarize yourself with the rules: GTA RP is not like regular GTA Online; it’s a roleplaying experience with unique rules for each server. For example, TwitchRP has a list of common GTA RP rules that you can reference. Make sure you understand the rules and adhere to them while playing. Remember, you should always remain in character and avoid breaking immersion by discussing out-of-game information or asking other players about game controls. Create a character: In GTA RP, it’s essential to create a character with a unique personality, backstory, and goals. Consider what kind of job you want your character to have and what type of person they are. Your character will be the embodiment of your roleplaying experience, so put thought into their development. There are various job options available, ranging from cab or Uber drivers to bartenders, EMTs, and even criminals like drug dealers or bank robbers. Some servers also have a police force, with serious roleplaying and in-game training.

Now that you’re equipped with the necessary information, let’s explore some popular GTA RP servers:

NoPixel: Known for high-profile streamers like Lirik and Summit, NoPixel is one of the most renowned servers. However, it’s also challenging to get onto due to limited applications and a long wait time. Eclipse RP: With a 200-player capacity, Eclipse RP offers a larger shared world compared to NoPixel’s 32-player servers. However, it may have fewer features. Keep in mind that waitlists for whitelisting can be long. GTA World: If you’re not comfortable using a microphone, GTA World is a text-based RP server that offers an alternative experience. Mafia City: Suitable for beginners, Mafia City uses the Rage mod instead of FiveM and does not have AI-controlled NPCs in the world. New Day RP: This server takes roleplaying seriously, even incorporating political events like elections for a governor. It recently underwent an overhaul, introducing new features.

It’s important to note that there is no definitive “best” GTA RP server. The server you choose depends on your preferences and how seriously you want to immerse yourself in roleplaying. Explore the communities of various servers and watch Twitch streamers playing on those servers to determine if they align with your roleplaying style.

GTA RP offers a unique and immersive experience within the familiar world of GTA 5. With the right preparation, a working microphone, and adherence to server rules, you can dive into the world of GTA RP and join the communal storytelling experience that has captivated so many players and streamers.

