Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 5 has brought a ton of fresh content, including new maps, modes, and—most excitingly—hidden rewards. One of the coolest freebies up for grabs is the Phantom Alloy blueprint, a sleek cosmetic skin for the SWAT 5.56 assault rifle. If you’re wondering how to unlock it without spending a dime, you’re in the right place. This guide breaks down everything you need to know, step by step, in simple, easy-to-follow terms.

Step 1: Get Inside the Stadium

First things first—you need to make your way into Verdansk’s Stadium. Early in Season 5, this area was locked, and players had to complete three Satellite Hijack Contracts to gain access. But now, the Stadium doors are permanently open, so you can drop straight in without any extra hassle.

Once you’re inside, head toward the central field area. You’ll notice two large buildings labeled Pitch Building 01 and Pitch Building 02 on opposite sides. These are your key spots for the next steps.

Step 2: Find the Purple Electrical Toolbox

Your next mission is to track down a purple Electrical Toolbox. These toolboxes are scattered around the Stadium, but your best bet is to search inside or near the two Pitch Buildings mentioned earlier. Usually, a few spawn in each match, so keep an eye out.

When you spot one, walk up to it and hold the interact button to pick it up. This toolbox is crucial because it lets you repair damaged electrical relays—the next part of the challenge.

Step 3: Repair the Sparking Electrical Boxes

Now comes the tricky part. With the toolbox in hand, you’ll need to find and fix a set number of sparking electrical boxes (also called relays) scattered around the Stadium. The exact number you need to repair depends on whether you’re playing solo or with a squad:

Solo players: Fix 3 relays

Squads: Fix 5 relays

These relays look like standard fuse boxes but with visible sparks or electrical arcs crackling around them. They can spawn in several locations, including:

Outside, inside, or on the rooftops of Pitch Buildings 01 and 02

Near the W08 red zone entrance

By the E08 yellow/purple zone stairs

Beside the shutters near vending machines in Building 02

On the Executive Level (second floor) in the north and west corners

Approach each sparking box, hold the interact button, and wait for the repair to finish. Be careful—this process leaves you vulnerable, so check your surroundings for enemies before starting.

Step 4: Activate the Missile Silo Terminal

Once you’ve repaired enough relays, it’s time for the final step. Head to the top floor of Pitch Building 02 and look for a computer terminal facing the Stadium’s massive rocket. Interact with it to trigger the opening of blast doors near the rocket’s base.

Step 5: Claim Your Phantom Alloy Blueprint

With the blast doors now open, drop down into the newly revealed area. Against the wall near the rocket, you’ll find the Phantom Alloy Blueprint waiting for you. Pick it up, and it’s yours forever—no strings attached.

If you’re playing with a squad, every teammate can grab their own copy, so no fighting over who gets it first. Once collected, the blueprint is automatically added to your inventory, and you can equip it on the SWAT 5.56 in your loadouts.