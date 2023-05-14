How To Beat Flux Constructs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As players progress through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they will come across various mini-bosses, including the massive blockular Constructs. These enemies are strong, aggressive, and can be a real challenge to defeat. Unfortunately, there isn’t much of an instruction manual available, which can leave players unprepared and struggling to take them down.

Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that players can use to defeat the Constructs and progress through the game. First, it’s important to note that while there are different versions of Constructs, they all operate in the same way. The higher the Roman Numeral, the more challenging the Construct will be, but their tactics will remain the same.

The weak point of a Construct is a specific block on its body that will glow green. Hitting this block with a weapon or using an area attack will stun the creature. Players can also use the Ultrahand to grab the green-glowing block and shake it free. Once the Construct is broken apart, players can attack the green-glowing block and deal additional damage. As the fight progresses and the creature changes shape, its weak point will shift to different spots.

If players are struggling to grab the weak point, they can dismantle the creature with the Ultrahand. By using this ability and grabbing a block, players can tug the Construct apart piece by piece, eventually exposing its weak point.

One thing to keep in mind is that higher-level Constructs may deploy a trick where their weak point block swaps spots during battle. The easiest way to deal with this is to hit the block with a weapon, thrown item, or arrow to immobilize it, allowing players enough time to grab it.

Constructs have three different forms that they cycle through when attacking: Walking Form, Cube Form, and Floating Form. Usually, the creatures will cycle through these forms in a specific order, but they may change it up at times. When fighting, Constructs will go through the following phases:

Walking Form – In this form, the Construct looks like a large walking mech and steps towards Link. It also has an attack where it teleports to Link’s location before performing an overhead smash. Players can dodge this attack by running out of range of the short AOE. They should wait until the monster performs its overhead attack, as that will give them a small window to grab at or strike its weak point, as it takes a moment to reset.

Cube Form – In this form, the creature takes a large Cube shape and will turn towards Link, attempting to roll over him. At times, the Construct will “jump” and then smash down at Link, causing a fairly large AOE. In this form, players should keep their distance and run far away when the creature jumps. Grabbing the weak block in this form can be difficult as it’s usually contained in one side of the cube. Those struggling to get to it might opt to simply tug enough blocks off of the creature to cause it to break apart.

Floating Form – The Construct takes to the sky in a flat platform-like shape. It will attack by sending out rows of blocks and then launching them at Link. The strategy here is to maintain enough distance from the creature while it’s attacking and then move in, using Ascend to teleport up and through it, where players can attack its weak point on top.

With these tips in mind, players should be able to take down the Constructs without too much trouble. Once players understand their attack patterns, they become much easier to defeat.

In conclusion, Constructs are a challenging mini-boss that players will encounter in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These enemies can be aggressive and powerful, and without proper preparation, they can be a real threat to Link. However, with the right strategy, players

Comments

comments