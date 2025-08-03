Finding it hard to beat a Gigantamax? Don’t worry! Follow the guide to know how you can beat a Gigantamax Butterfree. We shall see the steps to do the same in detail. We shall also discuss the best strategies, team make up and more. So, let us begin.

About Gigantamax Butterfree

Gigantamax Butterfree is a powerful and pretty form of the classic Bug- and Flying-type Pokémon. If talking about their present, we can say that it was recently featured in Pokémon GO’s Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day, where trainers could challenge this big Pokémon in Max Battles. And who wouldn’t want it? It has a big skill set along with a beautiful appearance. It looks like a huge, radiant butterfly with glowing, toxic scales. In battle, it has a special G-Max move called G-Max Befuddle, which can cause status conditions like poison, paralysis, or even sleep. It takes some real planning to give it a battle.

How to beat Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokémon Go?

If you really want to beat the Gigantamax Butterfree in Pokémon Go, follow these steps.

Use its weaknesses against it

Gigantamax Butterfree is a Bug/Flying-type, which makes it super vulnerable to Fire, Electric, Ice, and Flying-type moves. It has a double weakness to Rock-type attacks, so make sure when you’re choosing Pokémon for battle, you remember this.

Bring the right Pokémon

And like we said above, your best counters will be Pokémon that can cause a great deal of damage. Some great choices include Gigantamax Cinderace, Gigantamax Charizard, and Dynamax Metagross here, but if you have an equally strong and potent Pokémon, then you can go ahead.

Team up well

Gigantamax battles are tough and require a lot of people. It is really not a single person’s job, and you should also pick up your team wisely. This comes in handy when you’re making a strategy or trying to sync up in moves. It’s recommended to have at least 20 trainers, and for an easier win, you may need even more.

Get some damage control

While being offensive on the battlefield is necessary here, you should also focus on some damage control to last longer. Make sure you have plenty of Max Mushrooms to boost your damage and consider using your Adventure Effects for an extra edge.

If you manage these steps well, you are likely to win the battle and beat this Gigantamax Pokémon.

Can a Gigantamax Butterfree evolve?

No, if you are a trainer, then you must know that a Gigantamax Butterfree cannot evolve further. The Gigantamax form is a temporary, super-sized state that a Pokémon can enter during special Max Battles, but it really is temporary. It’s not a permanent evolution in the traditional sense, as one may believe at times. It’s a powerful transformation that a Butterfree with the Gigantamax factor can use to gain a boost in power and access to a unique G-Max attack and stand strong against others on the field.

And that’s all you need to know about the Gigantamax Butterfree. Happy battling!