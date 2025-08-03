Want to get your hands on Excalibur in Mage Arena? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen in simple steps. We shall go through the important points you need to remember, along with everything interesting about the game. So, let us begin.

About Mage Arena

Mage Arena is a new player-versus-player wizard game on your favorite platform – Steam. While there are plenty of games there, it is still catching attention! Wonder why? This is because of its unique voice-activated spellcasting. Instead of using a keyboard or controller to cast spells, you actually have to shout commands into your microphone, like “Fireball!” or “Magic Missile!” It gives you a real-time gaming experience rather than just giving you a hideout behind a gaming controller. It can be loud, but fun when you have an experience where you face off against other players in a battle between sorcerers and warlocks. The game also includes crafting and resource gathering, which you have to do by walking around, and you can find materials on the map to create useful items. Although it is a very young game in terms of launch, the players are loving it already.

About Excalibur in Mage Arena

Excalibur – a weapon that the legends talk about! It is genius that the brains behind the game decided to include it, as it is an extremely powerful one-hit melee weapon in the game Mage Arena. To get it, you must find two components, which are the hilt and the broken blade. Once you manage to get both, you will be on your way to getting Excalibur. Remember that if another player hits you with a Frog Stick, you can lose Excalibur, but it stays in your inventory even if you are defeated.

Steps to get Excalibur in Mage Arena

If you want to get Excalibur in Mage Arena, these are the steps that you are required to follow!

Go to the Mausoleum

You need to find two things, as we discussed. The Graveyard biome is where you’ll find the Mausoleum, a dark and confusing dungeon where both pieces of Excalibur are located.

Remember to bring a torch

The Mausoleum is dark, so you’ll need a torch to see inside and light the golden braziers to help you navigate the maze in order to move ahead.

Look for the pieces

You’ll need to find both the Excalibur Hilt and the Broken Blade in order to do it well. They’re both embedded on a rock within the Mausoleum, and that is where you need to look.

Return to your base

Once you’ve found both parts, make sure you take them back to your team’s base. Breathe, now it’s almost done.

Reforge the sword for the final results

Place both the hilt and the blade on the crafting table near your team’s flag to reforge the legendary weapon.

And that’s how you’ll get Excalibur. It’s a great weapon and will greatly help you if you manage to get it in the game. Best of luck!