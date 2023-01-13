How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Beating Giovanni in Pokemon GO can be a daunting task, but with the right strategy and team, it is definitely possible. Giovanni is the leader of Team Rocket and is considered one of the toughest trainers in the game. In this article, we will discuss some tips and strategies on how to beat Giovanni and become the ultimate Pokemon GO trainer.

The first step in beating Giovanni is to have a well-rounded team of Pokemon. Giovanni’s team consists of a variety of Pokemon types, including Ground, Rock and Dark.

Giovanni Pokemon Roster for January 2023

First wave will be Persian

Second wave contains Steelix or Nidoqueen or Rhyperior

And lastly, Mewtwo

To counter this, it’s essential to have a mix of different types of Pokemon on your team. For example, having a team of Water, Grass, Psychic and Fighting-type, Fighting-type Pokemon can be effective against his Persian, Water-type are best against the second wave no matter which pokemon he chooses from the above mentioned three as all the three pokemon are weak to Water-type Pokemon, while having a bulky Psychic-type pokemon could prove to be the most effective against this shadow legendary Mewtwo, which players can have the pleasure to fight if they clear the first two stages of the fight.

Another important aspect to consider is to have a team of Pokemon with moves that can counter Giovanni’s team. For example, having a Pokemon with a strong Electric-type move can be effective against his Ground-type Pokemon, as Ground-type Pokemon are weak to Electric-type moves. Additionally, having a Pokemon with a strong Fairy-type move can be beneficial against his Dark-type Pokemon, as Dark-type Pokemon are weak to Fairy-type moves. It’s important to have a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each Pokemon type, so you can select the best moves to counter Giovanni’s team.

In summary, beating Giovanni in Pokemon GO requires a combination of strategies, including having a well-rounded team of Pokemon, understanding the weather conditions, using the right berries, knowing your opponent’s team and strategies, and having a good understanding of the raid mechanics. By keeping these tips in mind, you can increase your chances of success and take down Giovanni’s team with ease, remember to be careful and maybe use the first few encounters to analyze how the fight plays out, don’t get disappointed if the first few tries don’t work out.