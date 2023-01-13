How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Cliff is a Team Go Rocket leader in Pokemon GO, and he can be a tough opponent to beat. However, with the right strategy and team, you can take him down and earn a chance to catch one of his Shadow Pokemon. In this article, we will discuss the best ways to defeat Cliff and tips for building a team to take on this challenging opponent.

First, it’s important to understand Cliff’s team and what Pokemon he uses. Cliff primarily uses Ground-type Pokemon such as Golem, Rhyperior, and Tyranitar. These Pokemon are known for their high Defense and Attack stats, making them formidable opponents. However, they also have a weakness to Water, Grass, and Ice-type moves. This means that if you have a strong team of these types, you’ll have a good chance of defeating Cliff.

Cliff’s Pokemon Roster for January 2023

First wave will be Machop

Second wave contains Pinsir or Crobat or Amoonguss

And lastly, Camerupt or Aerodactyl or Tyranitar

When building your team to take on Cliff, it’s essential to have a mix of Pokemon with different types. For example, you may want to include a Psychic pokemon for going toe to toe with Machop, a Grass-type Pokemon like Venusaur or Sceptile, and an Ice-type Pokemon like Glaceon or Mamoswine, you can use rock-types to take down Pinsir or Crobat then ice-types to take down Amoonguss. Water-type pokemon and Grass-type pokemon should be enough to take down the Pokemon in the third wave. Having a balance of different types will give you an advantage over Cliff’s team and help you take him down.

In addition to having a diverse team, it’s also important to have Pokemon with high CP (combat power) and good movesets. You’ll want to make sure that your Pokemon have high CP so that they can deal more damage to Cliff’s team. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that your Pokemon have good movesets that can take advantage of Cliff’s team’s weaknesses. For example, if you have a Gyarados, you’ll want to make sure that it has the move Hydro Pump, which is super effective against Ground-types.

Another important factor to consider when building your team to take on Cliff is to have a good team of defenders. Cliff’s team is known for its high Attack and Defense stats, so it’s essential to have a team of Pokemon that can defend against his powerful attacks. For example, you may want to include a Blissey or a Snorlax on your team. These Pokemon have high HP (hit points) and Defense stats, which will help them survive Cliff’s attacks and keep your team alive.

Once you have a solid team of Pokemon that can take advantage of Cliff’s weaknesses, you’ll want to focus on using the right strategies to defeat him. One of the best strategies to use is to focus on taking out Cliff’s Machop first. Machop is one of his strongest Pokemon, and it has high Defense and Attack stats. By taking out Machop first, you’ll be able to weaken Cliff’s team and make it easier to take down the rest of his Pokemon.