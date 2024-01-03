Embarking on the perilous journey through the mystical realm of Elden Ring, players encounter the formidable Godrick the Grafted, the Lord of Stormveil Castle. This demi-god, a relative of Queen Marika and the initial bearer of the Great Rune, stands as a challenging adversary, particularly for those new to the intricate world crafted by FromSoftware. In this guide, we delve into the strategies, weaknesses, and effective moves to conquer Godrick, emphasizing that sometimes, discretion may be the better part of valor.

The Path to Godrick the Grafted

Situated in the northwest corner of Limgrave within the Stormhill sub-area, Stormveil Castle looms over the landscape, an imposing structure that beckons the brave. After overcoming Margit the Fell, players stand at the gate of Stormveil Castle. A gatekeeper unveils a hidden path, a secret route leading to the final boss. Alternatively, a more direct approach involves navigating through an army of soldiers and numerous ballistae. Godrick’s lair awaits at the northernmost point of the Castle, accessible either by the main gate or a side road that leads to a room filled with Warrior Pots.

Godrick’s Moveset, Weaknesses, and Phases

Godrick the Grafted presents a challenging but predictable moveset. With two distinct phases, his second phase builds upon the first, intensifying the battle. In phase one, wielding a colossal axe, Godrick unleashes a series of attacks:

Short-Range Wind AoE: A massive tunnel of wind surrounds Godrick after a circular axe swing, dealing high damage. Long-Range Gusts of Wind: Godrick shoots gusts of wind toward the player, typically following his Wind AoE attack, posing low but surprising damage. Cleaving Lunge Attack: Charging briefly, Godrick launches toward the player, potentially following up with a second attack, inflicting very high damage. Jumping Axe Attack: Godrick leaps into the air, axe raised, crashing to the ground with very high damage, capable of one-shotting players with low Vigor. Smashing Axe Attack Combo: Repeatedly smashing his axe into the ground, Godrick delivers medium damage in an easily avoidable sequence. Regular Axe Swings: Godrick’s straightforward axe swings, though with a slightly delayed impact, delivering medium damage.

Transitioning into phase two, Godrick undergoes a transformation, severing his own arm to graft a Dragon’s head. New additions to his moveset include:

Walking Fire Breath AoE: Godrick releases fire from his Dragon-grafted arm, walking forward to cover more ground, causing immense AoE and high damage. Short/Long Range Fire Wind Attacks: His wind attacks are now imbued with flame, amplifying the damage of both short and long-range strikes. Smashing Axe Attack Combo Plus: Similar to phase one, but concluding with a massive AoE smash, dealing very high damage.

While Godrick proves resistant to most attacks, he exhibits vulnerability to Bleed and Poison damage, with Bleed being particularly effective in hastening the buildup of the hidden Bleed meter. In phase two, caution is advised when employing Fire damage, as Godrick demonstrates resistance.

Strategies for beating Godrick

Overcoming Godrick demands careful planning and adaptability. Whether opting for a cooperative approach by summoning other players or embracing the solitary path, strategies vary for different playstyles.

Cooperative Play: Utilize the Furlcalling Finger Remedy to summon other players, enhancing your chances of victory through collective strength. Spirit Summons, especially the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes, offer valuable assistance. Upgrading this Spirit Summon with Roderika before the confrontation provides a reliable ally with high HP and Poison-based abilities, making it a formidable companion. Spellcasting/Ranged Approach: For players favoring Sorceries or Incantations, Godrick presents a more manageable challenge. Maintain distance during phase one, exploiting the telegraphed long-range attacks. In phase two, capitalize on opportunities during the Fire Breath attack by positioning yourself behind Godrick for extended assault windows. Melee Strategies: Melee-focused players can opt for two effective approaches. Firstly, aim to break Godrick’s posture swiftly in phase one or inflict Bleed damage for an advantage. Utilize Jumping Attacks when openings arise, managing Stamina to block fast attacks and execute Guard Counters. Dodging proves effective against slow, powerful attacks, while blocking is preferable for swift strikes. In phase two, stay in front of Godrick during the Fire Breath attack, then dodge behind him as he advances, allowing for additional strikes.

Godrick the Grafted stands as a formidable challenge in the vast world of Elden Ring, but with strategic insight and adaptability, players can emerge victorious. Whether traversing the treacherous path alone or seeking aid from fellow adventurers, understanding Godrick’s moveset, weaknesses, and employing effective strategies are paramount. May this guide serve as a beacon of guidance, lighting the way for those daring enough to face the trials of Stormveil Castle and emerge triumphant in the face of Godrick the Grafted.