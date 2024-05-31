Pokémon GO trainers have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Marshadow, and their wait is finally over. The Mythical Pokémon known as the Gloomdweller has made its grand debut at the Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Sendai, Japan event. Known for its unique dual Fighting and Ghost-type attributes, Marshadow is a powerful addition to any trainer’s collection. However, there’s only one specific way to encounter this elusive Pokémon.

Marshadow’s Debut at GO Fest 2024

The GO Fest 2024: Sendai, Japan event kicked off on May 30 at 6:15 AM NT, marking the introduction of Marshadow into Pokémon GO. With a maximum Combat Power of 4217 and a stat distribution of 265 ATK, 190 DEF, and 207 STA, Marshadow stands out as a formidable fighter. To encounter Marshadow, trainers need to complete a Special Research task exclusive to the event.

Steps to Get Marshadow in Pokémon GO

While Marshadow first appeared in Sendai, trainers attending the GO Fest events in Madrid and New York City also have the opportunity to encounter this Mythical Pokémon. The encounter is tied to completing the GO Fest: 2024 Sendai Park Escapade Special Research tasks. Here’s a breakdown of how to complete the tasks and earn your Marshadow:

Step One: Initial Tasks

Catch 10 Pokémon : Rewards you with two Incenses. Use an Incense : Earns you two Lucky Eggs. Make 10 Nice Throws : Get 24 Poké Balls.

Upon completing all Step One tasks, you receive two Razz Berries, an encounter with Sun Crown Eevee, and two Incubators.

Step Two: Mountain Brook and Sky Arena Challenges

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Mountain Brook habitat : Blue Striped Basculin encounter. Take a snapshot of a Pokémon caught in the Mountain Brook habitat : 25 Blue Striped Basculin Candy. Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Sky Arena habitat : Pau Style Oricorio encounter. Take a snapshot of a Pokémon caught in the Sky Arena habitat : 25 Pau Style Oricorio Candy.

Completing all tasks in Step Two grants two Razz Berries, a Klefki encounter, and two Pinap Berries.

Step Three: Star Parade and Lake Garden Tasks

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Star Parade habitat : Pancham encounter. Take a snapshot of a Pokémon caught in the Star Parade habitat : 25 Pancham Candy. Spin five PokéStops or Gyms in the Lake Garden habitat : Panpour encounter. Take a snapshot of a Pokémon caught in the Lake Garden habitat : 25 Panpour Candy.

Finish all tasks in Step Three to receive a Super Incubator, a Moon Crown Eevee encounter, and two Pinap Berries.

Step Four: Final Preparations

Hatch an Egg : Receive 24 Great Balls. Catch 15 Pokémon : Gain 2,024 Stardust. Make three Great Throws : Earn 2,024 XP.

After completing Step Four, you’ll be rewarded with two Golden Razz Berries and, most importantly, a Marshadow encounter, along with two Silver Pinap Berries.

Additional Steps and Rewards

Step Five: Strengthen Marshadow

Earn 2,024 XP : Receive two Star Pieces. Earn 2,024 Stardust : Get 25 Marshadow Candy. Power up Marshadow : Gain 2,024 XP.

Completing all tasks in Step Five provides 10 Marshadow Stickers, three Rare Candy, and a Marshadow T-Shirt Avatar Item.

Step Six: Social Interactions

Make a new friend : Earn 2,024 Stardust. Send three Gifts to friends : Receive 25 Marshadow Candy. Trade Pokémon three times : Gain two Lure Modules.

Finish all tasks in Step Six to be rewarded with 10 Marshadow Candy XL, one Rare Candy XL, and an Alolan Greeting Pose.

Is Shiny Marshadow Available?

Despite Marshadow’s debut at the GO Fest 2024 event, its Shiny variant is not yet available in Pokémon GO. Niantic, the game’s developer, often delays the release of Shiny forms for Mythical Pokémon. While trainers can’t catch a Shiny Marshadow at this time, there’s hope that it will be introduced in the future, perhaps when more ways to encounter Marshadow are added to the game.

Marshadow’s arrival in Pokémon GO has added a thrilling challenge for trainers. By participating in the GO Fest 2024 events and completing the Special Research tasks, you can secure this powerful Mythical Pokémon. While its Shiny form remains elusive, the current opportunity to add Marshadow to your collection is not one to be missed.