How To Beat Level 47 on OvO in Coolmath Games

OvO is a browser game that features a stickman running through levels while trying to avoid obstacles. Some levels are more difficult to complete than others, and level 47 is considered to be one of the toughest. If you’re struggling to beat this level, then this guide will show you how to do it.

The first obstacle on level 47 is the hardest part. Once you get past that, the rest of the level is pretty straightforward. However, you still need to be careful as one wrong move will cause you to reset the level. Here’s how to complete the level:

Jump up from the spawn point and into the right side wall to activate the switch and open the red door. After walking through the red door, jump up to the ledge and slide into the wall on the left. You’ll be teleported into the upper-right box, which has an arrow pointing to the left. Time your teleport so that you land on top of the moving spacer. From there, jump onto the left wall. Once you’ve teleported across the wall, keep moving to the left, and you’ll teleport to the lower part. The hardest part is now over. You can take your time and jump over the spikes, making sure you don’t touch any. After landing next to the caution sign, don’t go right. Instead, go into the left portal. After teleporting, keep sliding left to reach the final part of the level, which involves going through a couple of portals and completing the level.

Timing is crucial when playing OvO. You need to time your teleports during the first few portals so that you spawn on top of the correct platform. It might take a few tries to get it right, but don’t give up. Keep trying until you succeed.

The key to completing level 47 is to be patient and take your time. Rushing through the level will only cause you to make mistakes and reset the level. So, take it slow and steady, and you’ll eventually beat it.

In addition to being patient, you also need to have good timing and precision. The timing of your jumps and teleports needs to be spot-on, or else you won’t make it through the level. Make sure you take the time to practice your timing and precision so that you can master the level.

Another important tip is to pay close attention to the obstacles in the level. Some obstacles are easy to avoid, while others require more skill and precision. Make sure you take note of these obstacles and plan your moves accordingly.

Finally, don’t get discouraged if you fail a few times. Level 47 is one of the toughest levels in OvO, and it may take you a while to beat it. Just keep practicing, and eventually, you’ll get the hang of it.

In conclusion, beating level 47 on OvO in Coolmath Games requires precise timing and a lot of practice. The key to success is getting through the first obstacle by toggling the switch and then teleporting to the upper-right box, landing on top of the moving spacer, and jumping onto the left wall. Once you pass this part, you can take your time and jump over the spikes until you reach the caution sign. Then, instead of going right, you must go into the left portal, slide left, and go through a couple of portals to complete the level. Remember, it may take several attempts to get the timing right, so don’t give up and keep trying until you succeed. With this guide, you can beat level 47 and move on to the next challenge in OvO.

