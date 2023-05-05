How To Breed Ethereals in My Singing Monsters

My Singing Monsters is a popular mobile game that features a variety of different monsters that players can collect and breed. One type of monster that players may be particularly interested in breeding is the Ethereal Monster, which is a breedable class of monsters in the game. Unlike the Natural Monsters, Ethereal Monsters are very difficult to breed and have their own unique Island where they can produce Shards, which is a valuable currency that is used like Coins.

It is important to note that Ethereal Monsters are not a specific Element, but rather a class of Monsters that are manifested in multiple Monsters across multiple Islands. There are five different Ethereal Elements that players can breed: Plasma, Shadow, Mech, Crystal, and Poison.

Breeding Ethereal Monsters can be a challenging and time-consuming process. Single-Element Ethereal Monsters can be bred on the Natural Islands, but they cannot breed or produce Shards while they are there. Instead, they must be teleported to their home world, Ethereal Island, after being fed to Level 15 in order to fully exhibit their abilities.

To breed a single-element Ethereal Monster, players will need to use a Quad-element Monster and a Triple Element Monster. The chances of successfully breeding an Ethereal Monster are quite low, with a roughly 1% chance outside of Ethereal Breeding Bonanzas and a 5% chance during the event. It is worth noting that the breeding result will usually be a Triple Element Monster of the same type as the parent, rather than an Ethereal Monster.

There are only five different monsters that players can breed that happen to be Single Element Ethereal monsters. These are Ghatz, Grumpyre, Reebro, Jeeode, and Humbug. To breed these monsters, players will need to head to a natural island and breed a monster that has four different elements, or a Quad-element Monster, with a monster that has three elements, or a Triple-element Monster. It is best to try for one specific Ethereal from the list above rather than trying for any and all of them due to the rarity of Single Element Ethereal Monsters and how tiny the success rates are for breeding them.

The best method to breed a Single Element Ethereal Monster is to breed as many possible combinations as possible that will potentially give players the Ethereal they are looking for. Players should load up on pairs of breeding monsters before they start, as it can take around a day for each monster to be born or hatch. Once players have bred their Single Element Ethereal Monsters, they should feed them up to Level 15 as quickly as possible and transfer them over to Ethereal Island where they can breed and produce Shards.

Double-element Ethereal Monsters are only breedable on Ethereal Island, and there is no guarantee of success, even when using two single-element parents. Players will need to use a specific breeding combination to breed Double-element Ethereal Monsters, and the success rates are quite low.

In conclusion, breeding Ethereal Monsters in My Singing Monsters can be a challenging and time-consuming process. Single-Element Ethereal Monsters can be bred on the Natural Islands, but they cannot breed or produce Shards while they are there. Instead, they must be teleported to their home world, Ethereal Island, after being fed to Level 15 in order to fully exhibit their abilities. Double-element Ethereal Monsters are only breedable on Ethereal Island, and there is no guarantee of success, even when using two single-element parents. Players should focus on breeding one specific Ethereal from the list above rather than trying for any and all of them, and should breed as many possible combinations as possible to increase their chances of success. With persistence and a bit of luck, players can breed their very own Ethereal Monsters in My Singing Monsters

Comments

comments