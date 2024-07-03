One of the first significant bosses players face in Elden Ring is Margit the Fell Omen, who must be vanquished in order to advance in the game. Do you want to know how to take down Elden Ring’s Fell Omen, Margit? The hideous and contemptuous Margit will probably cause you quite a bit of problems if you dare to approach Stormveil Castle, unless you’re an experienced Souls player (and maybe even then). Most likely, Margit will be your first significant opponent in Elden Ring. The doorway leading to Stormveil Castle, your first significant plot destination, is guarded by this menacing and dangerous monster. He is a difficult opponent for a Tarnished early in the game because of his many assaults, which can deliver both holy and physical damage. You’ll find tactics and advice in this guide to defeat this strong opponent.

KEYPOINT: What weakens Margit the Fell Omen? Margit has no obvious vulnerabilities, but Fire is a decent starting point if you want to do some additional elemental or ailment damage, especially because you can learn how to produce Firebombs quite early on. If you have some Intellect, a spellcaster can very easily take advantage of this deficiency.

Getting to Know Margit’s Moveset

Margit may surprise players with her aggressive and varied moveset. Here are a few of his main attacks to be aware of:

Margit does a sequence of fast staff swings as part of her staff swing combo. Rolling to the side will allow you to avoid these. Hammer Slam: He brings forth a mystical hammer and strikes it. Take advantage of the attack’s substantial wind-up to get out of the way or get ready for a counteroffensive. Margit is able to throw magical daggers from a distance. They can be blocked with a shield or dodged. Leap Attack: He leaps into the air and slams down with his staff. Roll to the side to avoid this attack. Spin Attack: Margit spins around with his staff, hitting anything in close range. Roll backward to evade this move.

Preparation

Level Up: Make sure your character is sufficiently levelled before taking on Margit. Try to reach a level of 20–25. Upgrade your primary damage stats (Strength/Dexterity) and health (Vigour) first. Upgrade Your Weapons: To improve your weapons, go see the blacksmith. Using a +2 or +3 weapon will greatly increase the amount of damage you can do. Use the Spirit Ash summon to summon help, or ask other players to aid you. Margit can be particularly well-distracted by the Lone Wolf Ashes. Obtain Plenty of Healing Supplies: As you fight, make sure you have an ample supply of flasks to heal yourself.

Strategy

Phase 1

Margit employs a mix of staff swings, hammer slams, and dagger throws in the opening phase. The following tactics will assist you in getting through this stage:

Remain Mobile: Move constantly to avoid his blows. Generally speaking, rolling to the side works better than rolling backwards.

Counterattack: After evading his blows, close range and deliver a few of blows before backing away. After his more forceful blows, such as the hammer slam, Margit has opportunities.

Be Alert for Thrown Daggers: Prepare yourself to parry or sidestep the daggers he hurls. If you’re not careful, they can stop your strikes.

Phase 2

Margit enters his second phase at roughly 60% health, expanding his skill set of magical strikes to include:

Margit will begin conjuring a sword in addition to his hammer as part of his new weaponry. Though slower, these attacks are more powerful.

Enhanced Aggression: He becomes more combative and often chains his blows.

Advice for Phase 2

Patience: More patience is needed in this phase. Wait for clear openings before attacking. Steer Clear of Greed: Just once or twice should you attack after avoiding his movements. Extending yourself too far may result in unneeded harm. Use Summons: To divert Margit, summon your Spirit Ashes if you haven’t already. This may give you more chances to launch a secure attack. Emphasise Dodging: Give dodging more importance than blocking. Several of his second-phase blows are brittle as they can cut through your guard or deal significant chip damage.

Get Margit’s Shackle from Murkwater Cave’s Patches.

You can get an item in advance that is specifically made to make fighting Margit a little bit simpler. Go to Murkwater Cave, a tiny cave that can be found upriver from Limgrave’s main bridge. Fight Patches, the boss, until he gives up. Keep him from dying. He’ll have a shop open the next time you visit Murkwater Cave, and you can buy Margit’s Shackle for 5,000 runes. During the Margit fight, Margit’s Shackle can be used twice, but only in his initial phase, which is right before he uses his Holy Hammer when he is around half-healthy. The object loses its effect after that. When it is engaged, Margit will fall to the ground and remain there for a few seconds, giving you a safe opportunity to strike him with at least a complete combo. Before its effectiveness goes out, make sure you utilise it twice as soon as possible.

Use your Spirit Ashes and Sorcerer Rogier to your advantage.

A golden rune can be found on the ground to your right before you enter the mist to battle Margit. This indicates that you can call upon an NPC ally to aid you in the next battle whenever you see it. To deal with Margit more safely, you can use Sorcerer Rogier, a magic user who doesn’t deal much damage but will gladly block some of her blows. During the battle, you should also utilise your strongest Spirit Ashes to divert Margit’s focus. Here, lone wolves make a respectable summon. They won’t withstand Margit’s broad, all-encompassing attacks for very long, but every little bit helps.

General Advice

Maintain Your Distance: If you're using a ranged character, stay back and pelt him with arrows or spells. Prepare to block his leaping blows.

Remain Calm: Margit can be frightening, but you'll be able to respond to his attacks more effectively if you maintain your composure.

Recognise His Patterns: Spend some time understanding his offensive strategies. Your ability to respond and counterattack will improve the more you comprehend his moveset.

In summary

Winning the battle against Margit the Fell Omen is difficult but worthwhile. You can get beyond this early-game obstacle and carry on with your voyage through the Lands Between by comprehending his moveset, getting ready appropriately, and patiently and precisely carrying out your strategy.