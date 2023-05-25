How To Watch AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to showcase the future of professional wrestling and settle a long-standing rivalry through intense violence with its upcoming event, Double or Nothing, scheduled for May 28. Taking place inside the renowned T-Mobile Arena, the event will be broadcasted on BR Live in the United States and DAZN worldwide.

The highly anticipated main event will feature a clash of AEW’s Four Pillars. MJF, the current AEW World Champion, will defend his title against Sammy Guevara, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, and Darby Allin. These four individuals, who were among the early signings for AEW, have crossed paths individually in the past, but this will mark the first time they compete against each other simultaneously.

Another significant bout to look forward to is the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “Hangman” Adam Page) and the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta). What started as a feud between Moxley and Omega has now escalated to involve the entire factions. The Blackpool Combat Club has relentlessly attacked Omega’s friends, and even Omega’s manager, Don Callis, has betrayed him to join their ranks. Meanwhile, Page, with his complex history with The Elite, has reunited with the group for this monumental clash.

The Anarchy in the Arena match is a no-disqualification, tornado tag team match that promises chaos and mayhem at any given moment.

In addition to these marquee matchups, Double or Nothing will feature several high-stakes title bouts. FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against the duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Jamie Hayter will put her AEW Women’s World Title on the line against Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Title in a 21-man battle royal. Wardlow will defend the TNT Title against Christian Cage, while Jade Cargill will face Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title.

For fans eager to catch all the action at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, here is everything you need to know, including the start time, how to watch, the updated match card, and betting odds.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28. The main card will commence at 8 p.m. ET, while the buy-in pre-show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Viewers in the United States can tune in to BR Live or opt for traditional pay-per-view options to watch AEW Double or Nothing. International viewers can catch the event on DAZN.

The pricing details for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 are as follows:

B/R Live: $49.99

DAZN (varies by country): United Kingdom: £16.99 Canada: $49.99 Australia: $29.99 New Zealand: $32.99 Mexico: $379 Ireland: €18.99



The location for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a venue with a capacity of over 20,000, known for hosting various sporting events, including hockey games for the Golden Knights and several UFC fights.

For those interested in betting on the outcomes of the matches, Bet Online has provided the following odds:

In the Anarchy in the Arena match, The Elite are favored at -400, while the Blackpool Combat Club holds the +250 underdog status.

MJF is the heavy favorite at -5000 to retain the AEW World Title, while Darby Allin (+500), Sammy Guevara (+600), and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (+800) are considered underdogs.

FTR stands as the -1000 favorites to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (+500).

Jamie Hayter is favored at -400 to retain the AEW Women’s World Title, with Toni Storm listed as the +250 underdog.

The match card for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is as follows:

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW World Tag Team Titles (with Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee)

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW TBS Title

Orange Cassidy (c) defending the AEW International Title in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal

Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Title

MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Title

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “Hangman” Adam Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) in an Anarchy in the Arena match

Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Hardy Party (Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match

With a lineup stacked with thrilling matchups, AEW Double or Nothing 2023 promises to deliver an unforgettable night of professional wrestling. Don’t miss out on the action as the stars of AEW showcase their talents and settle their scores in this highly anticipated event.

Comments

comments