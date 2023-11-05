How To Beat Mr. Scratch in Alan Wake 2

In Alan Wake 2’s thrilling conclusion, Chapter 6 of Return, players face their ultimate adversary, the Dark Presence, masquerading as the nefarious Mr. Scratch. To emerge victorious, you’ll need to employ the equipment conveniently accessible within the Sheriff’s Station, thanks to the arrival of the Federal Bureau of Control. Your mission: activate the light generators while keeping Mr. Scratch at bay, thereby banishing the Dark Presence and defeating Mr. Scratch. This guide will walk you through the steps to ensure your success in this exhilarating showdown.

As the battle commences, make a swift exit through the back door, leading to the open lot behind the Sheriff’s Station. This area houses three crucial generators that must be activated to illuminate the surroundings, dispelling the Dark Presence. Activating these generators is straightforward – simply position yourself in front of one and press the interact button. However, there’s a catch – you must first find a way to hinder Mr. Scratch’s progress. Although he moves slowly, he possesses the ability to teleport short distances to close the gap between you and him. Without prior incapacitation, he will pounce on you and disrupt your attempts to power up a generator.

Stunning Mr. Scratch

To temporarily stun Mr. Scratch, inflict substantial damage using any of the weapons at your disposal. Surprisingly, the flashlight charge attack is not particularly effective in this confrontation. Your most potent options are the pump-action shotgun and the crossbow, both of which can be acquired within the Sheriff’s Station prior to the battle.

In the case of the pump-action shotgun, a search within the Sheriff’s Station will yield this formidable weapon. The shotgun, alongside the crossbow, will serve as your primary means of causing damage to Mr. Scratch.

A well-placed crossbow headshot can stun Mr. Scratch momentarily. However, be aware that the bolts used in the crossbow will be irretrievable because Mr. Scratch teleports away at the end of the encounter. Armed with three crossbow bolts, you can swiftly dispatch Mr. Scratch by following this strategy: shoot him in the head, dash to a generator, activate it, then reload the crossbow. Repeat this process two more times, and Mr. Scratch will be vanquished.

Locating the Generators

The three generators you seek are strategically positioned in the vicinity of the Sheriff’s Station’s back lot. Identifying them is made easier by the presence of glowing red lights on each machine.

The first generator can be spotted right beside the staircase leading down from the Sheriff’s Station. To the right of this generator, you’ll discover a supply box, which might contain valuable items.

Continuing on, you’ll find the second generator situated in close proximity to the first, concealed behind a stack of crates. It’s imperative to stay vigilant while exploring the area, as Mr. Scratch will be in close pursuit.

The last generator can be located on the opposite side of the lot, concealed behind the dumpster and a pile of trash bags. To the right of this generator, there’s a toolbox containing loot that can be of great assistance during the battle.

Once you’ve successfully activated all three generators, the chapter will conclude, and an engaging cutscene will unfold, providing you with the satisfaction of your triumph.

In the epic showdown against Mr. Scratch, who embodies the Dark Presence in Alan Wake 2, players must remain resolute and resourceful. With the guidance provided in this article, you now possess the knowledge and strategies needed to overcome this formidable foe. By activating the three generators while keeping Mr. Scratch at bay, you will ultimately succeed in banishing the Dark Presence and securing victory in Alan Wake 2. Good luck on your journey, and may the light of knowledge guide you to success!