How To Watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season brings us another exciting international matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. These two powerhouses are both leading their divisions and are set to clash at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. If you’re eager to catch this overseas showdown, you’re in luck! The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game will be broadcast on the NFL Network and is available for streaming on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. To help you stay updated on all the NFL action this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII, we’ve got you covered with tips on how to watch the Chiefs game and other games as well.

The Chiefs Kingdom is undoubtedly having a blast this NFL season, and why not? With stars like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes leading the way, it’s a fantastic time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan. Whether you’ve been a loyal member of the Chiefs Kingdom for years or hopped on the bandwagon after their Super Bowl victories in LIV and LVII, the excitement is palpable. Even Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, have joined the Chiefs’ fanbase in celebrating their success.

Now, let’s dive into how you can catch all the remaining Chiefs games in the 2023 NFL season and get a glimpse of the Kansas City Chiefs’ full game schedule.

How to Watch Every Kansas City Chiefs Game

The most thrilling matchups for the Chiefs are still to come, including games against the Dolphins in Germany, a Week 11 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a potential playoff preview against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve in Week 17.

These games from Week 9 through Week 18 will be aired on major networks such as the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NBC, and CBS. To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, keep reading for a detailed guide on how to watch each Chiefs game without relying on cable. You’ll also find a complete schedule with dates, game times, and the network that will broadcast each Kansas City Chiefs game.

While we can’t predict which games Taylor Swift will attend to cheer on No. 87 in her Chiefs gear, we can certainly help you stay informed about where to watch.

Channels the Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game is On

If your cable package doesn’t include NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NBC, or CBS, you might be wondering how to watch the game. We’ve got you covered with some alternative options.

Stream CBS Games on Paramount+

For those without a cable TV package that offers CBS, Paramount+ is a great way to access live NFL games broadcast on CBS. Paramount+ subscriptions provide access to all NFL games, whether they are local or nationally televised on CBS, and this is available on all subscription tiers. Additionally, Paramount+ offers live coverage of top-tier soccer matches like the Champions League and SEC college football games. You can also enjoy popular shows like “Survivor” and “NCIS.”

Where to Stream the NFL International Series Game

For a basic monthly fee of $6.99 (or $40 annually), a subscription to NFL+ will give you access to live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games on your phone or tablet. You’ll also get live audio coverage for every game throughout the season on supported devices, and access to NFL Network, which will broadcast eight live games in the 2023 season. For a bit more at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually), you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium, which includes NFL RedZone, along with full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. You can even test the waters with a 7-day free trial.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is another option for catching the Chiefs game and all the NFL action in 2023. Fubo TV provides access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC, and NFL Network, covering almost every channel you’ll need to stay in the loop this NFL season. The only games you might miss are those subject to regional restrictions and regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video, as well as a few NFL games exclusively available on ESPN+. Additionally, Fubo TV offers access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12, and Big Ten Network, allowing you to follow NCAA college football games, and more than 100 live channels. As a bonus, Fubo subscribers receive 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage, giving you the flexibility to watch your favorite games on your schedule.

To enjoy Chiefs games without a cable subscription, you can initiate a seven-day free trial of Fubo TV. This means you can start watching games immediately on your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. Keep in mind that Fox broadcasts Sunday NFC games via “NFL on Fox,” while ESPN is home to “Monday Night Football.” ABC also airs some “MNF” games. Beyond NFL football, Fubo TV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and international soccer games. The service starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier, which includes NFL Network, while the Ultimate tier at $100 per month provides access to NFL RedZone.