How To Beat Naafiri on Expert Mode in Tournament of Souls

The Tournament of Souls is a unique game mode within the League of Legends client that offers players a challenging experience. In this mode, players can choose between two difficulty settings: Story, which is relatively easier, and Expert. The Expert mode presents a greater challenge, and conquering it requires careful study of the opponent’s abilities and strategic use of your champion’s skillset.

One of the formidable opponents in the Tournament of Souls is Naafiri, a skilled combatant with powerful abilities. Defeating Naafiri on Expert mode requires a strategic approach and precise execution of your champion’s abilities. To increase your chances of success, follow these steps:

Understand Naafiri’s Abilities: Before the battle begins, familiarize yourself with Naafiri’s moves and abilities. Knowing her repertoire will help you anticipate and counter her attacks more effectively. Naafiri’s abilities consist of Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scrapper (W), Severe Strike (E), and Chaotic Daybreak (R). Choose Recommended Abilities: For this fight, the recommended abilities are Piercing Precision (Q), Sky Scrapper (W), Severe Strike (E), and Chaotic Daybreak (R). Make sure to equip these abilities before entering the battle. Each ability serves a specific purpose, and utilizing them strategically is key to success. Master Your Combos: Practice and perfect the combos involving your champion’s abilities. Understanding the right timing and order of your attacks can give you a significant advantage during the battle. A well-executed combo can deal massive damage to Naafiri and turn the tide of the fight in your favor. Use Q (Piercing Precision) for Damage: Your Q ability, Piercing Precision, is crucial for dealing damage to your opponent. Utilize it wisely during the fight to chip away at Naafiri’s health. Hitting her consistently with Q will wear down her defenses and make her more vulnerable to your other abilities. Avoid W (Sky Scrapper) Effect: Naafiri’s W ability, Sky Scrapper, has the potential to immobilize you if hit. Be swift in dodging this skill shot to prevent getting caught in her crowd control. Maintaining mobility during the battle is essential to avoid taking unnecessary damage. Deal Burst Damage with E (Severe Strike): Your E ability, Severe Strike, delivers damage in a cone in front of you. Use this ability strategically to inflict burst damage on Naafiri when she’s vulnerable. Timing your E properly can be the key to delivering a devastating blow to your opponent. Time Your R (Chaotic Daybreak): Your ultimate ability, Chaotic Daybreak, can deal significant damage to Naafiri if used at the right moment. Try to activate it when she’s in a position where she can’t easily evade the attack. Properly timing your ultimate can turn the tide of the battle in your favor. Manage Your Health and Resources: Pay attention to your health bar and be cautious not to take unnecessary damage. Managing your ability cooldowns and resources will ensure that you can respond effectively to Naafiri’s attacks and maintain sustained pressure throughout the battle. Be Patient and Observant: Naafiri may have patterns in her behavior. Observe her moves and patiently look for openings to strike while avoiding her high-damage abilities. Waiting for the right moments to strike can make a significant difference in the outcome of the battle. Practice and Adapt: Be prepared to practice and adjust your strategy based on your performance. Facing Naafiri with Expert difficulty may require multiple attempts to understand her tactics fully and find the best approach to victory.

In conclusion, defeating Naafiri on Expert mode in the Tournament of Souls requires a strategic mindset, quick reflexes, and the ability to adapt to the opponent’s tactics. By understanding Naafiri’s abilities, choosing the right champion abilities, mastering your combos, and managing your resources effectively, you can overcome the challenges she presents and emerge as the triumphant champion of the Tournament of Souls. Keep practicing, stay focused, and may victory be yours!

