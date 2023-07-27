How To Beat Pyke in Tournament of Souls

Unlocking the Pyke Tournament of Souls in League of Legends can be a thrilling experience for any Runeterra champion looking to prove their worth. The Tournament of Souls, as part of the Soul Fighter Event, presents a challenging array of adversaries that players must overcome to emerge victorious. While the precise entry process isn’t explicitly outlined, we can provide a general outline to guide you in your quest to face Pyke and other fierce foes in this exciting mini-game.

Step 1: Access the Event

To embark on the Tournament of Souls, keep a close eye on announcements from official League of Legends sources concerning the Soul Fighter Event. These updates typically contain instructions on how to access and participate in the Tournament.

Step 2: Log in to the Game

Ensure you possess a valid League of Legends account and log in using your designated credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the Event

After successfully logging in, navigate to the designated event section within the game interface. This section is usually found under a specific tab or menu, such as the Events tab or Featured Game Modes section.

Step 4: Select the Tournament of Souls

Within the event section, identify and select the Tournament of Souls option. This should allow you to opt for participation and dive into the exciting battles that await you.

Now that you’ve entered the Tournament of Souls and faced some challenging foes, it’s time to strategize on how to overcome the formidable Pyke, a ruthless and powerful enemy who awaits you after the battle with Jhin.

To effectively defeat Pyke in the Tournament of Souls, you’ll need to utilize a specific skill combination for Samira. Follow this combination closely to tip the odds in your favor:

Killer Accuracy (Q)

Last Flight (W)

Twilight Rush (E)

Endless Hell (R)

The ideal Samira kit against Pyke is: Q3 | W3 | E1 | R2

As you progress to face Pyke after defeating Jhin and unlocking Level Three, focus on the W ability, which provides healing, doubling the effect if the enemy is already wounded. Observe the other abilities that inflict wounds and equip the newly unlocked W (third ability) along with the first E.

A primary combo to employ is EQ W, with alternating between the first and second Q being inconsequential at this stage. With only one R ability available, utilize the Loadout with either the left or middle Q, followed by the left E, and then the left R. During the battle, prioritize spamming the EQ WQ combo while ensuring that the W cooldown is at two seconds before repeating the sequence.

By inflicting four seconds of wounds from the E and rapidly alternating between E and Q, you’ll charge Samira’s ultimate ability (R) faster. Make use of the R ability whenever it becomes available to gain an advantage over Pyke and secure victory in the Tournament of Souls.

To increase your chances further, remember to maintain the strategic pattern of EQ WQ, taking advantage of the W’s healing benefits, and utilize the R ability whenever possible. These tactics will pave the way to a successful outcome in the battle against Pyke.

In facing Pyke’s unique challenge, his elusive nature makes Last Flight (W) a vital skill to knock up the enemy. Initiate the battle with Last Flight (W), followed by Killer Accuracy (Q) and Twilight Rush (E). As Pyke might become invisible, be prepared to adapt your tactics and activate the ultimate (Endless Hell) at the opportune moment. Additionally, incorporating healing and lifesteal through skill combinations will be crucial for securing victory.

As you progress through the Tournament of Souls, stay vigilant and adapt your tactics accordingly. Employ the right skill combinations and capitalize on Pyke’s vulnerabilities to emerge triumphant in this thrilling mini-game.

As for the rewards bestowed upon the victor of the Pyke Tournament of Souls, they are deeply personalized, catering to the unique aspirations of each participant. The ultimate prize symbolizes the fulfillment of the champion’s soul’s deepest desire, making the victory all the more significant.

Moreover, active engagement in the Tournament of Souls allows participants to amass Reputation points and unlock various rewards by partaking in the esteemed LoL Arena, accomplishing missions, and progressing through the captivating storyline. It’s important to note that the specific nature of the rewards and their particulars may vary depending on the game’s version and updates.

To stay updated on the precise rewards for emerging victorious in the Pyke Tournament of Souls, it is advisable to refer to official League of Legends sources or pertinent announcements. With this knowledge in hand, you’re now better equipped to face Pyke and conquer the Tournament of Souls. Best of luck, and may your journey be filled with triumphant victories and unforgettable experiences in the world of League of Legends!

