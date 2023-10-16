How To Beat Pieta in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen offers a multitude of challenges, particularly in the form of powerful bosses with unique abilities. One such formidable adversary, Pieta, stands as one of the early obstacles players face on their journey to the Skyrest Bridge. Defeating Pieta can be a daunting task, especially for those who haven’t gathered enough upgrades. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to conquer Pieta, ensuring that you can continue your adventure in Lords of the Fallen with confidence.

Pieta is the first boss you’ll encounter in Lords of the Fallen, and she’s no pushover. Her strength and combat skills make it nearly impossible to defeat her without some preparation. The key to taking her down lies in adopting the right strategies based on your character’s build and abilities.

Initial Attacks: In the early stages of the fight, Pieta relies on her physical attacks to trouble players. However, as her HP dwindles, she transitions to a more diverse and magic-oriented set of attacks, making the battle even more challenging.

NPC Assistance: If you find Pieta too challenging to face alone, consider summoning a non-playable character (NPC) to aid you in the battle. These NPCs boast decent HP and serve as effective distractions, allowing you to focus on damaging Pieta.

Strategies for Beating Pieta

To successfully defeat Pieta, players must be aware of her attack patterns and follow specific strategies. Here are some vital tips to keep in mind when facing this formidable foe:

1. Watch Your Back: Pieta’s enormous weapon range allows her to strike behind herself. So, even if you’re attacking from her backside, be cautious, as her weapon may still hit you.

2. Airborne Assault: Periodically, Pieta will leap into the air and bring her sword down with significant force. Be prepared to dodge or block this powerful attack.

3. Mid-Arena Transition: When Pieta’s HP reaches around 60%, she will open her wings and move to the middle of the arena. To avoid her attacks, position yourself on either side of the arena.

4. Magic Clones: Pieta can create two magical clones, both of which release beams from their weapons. Dodge these beams to avoid damage.

5. Sword Raise: When Pieta raises her sword high in the air, she will summon a single clone. This clone can either slam its sword into the ground or perform a spinning attack. Anticipate and dodge these moves.

6. Aerial Assault: Pieta may summon two clones that take flight and dash from one end of the arena to the other. Stay out of their range to prevent unnecessary damage.

7. Magic Sword Barrage: At certain points in the fight, Pieta will unleash a barrage of magic swords that can inflict substantial damage. Keep your distance and avoid these attacks.

After you successfully defeat Pieta, your efforts will be rewarded with a Vestige Seed and eight Umbral Scourings. However, your journey is far from over.

Pieta’s Memory

Once Pieta is vanquished, it’s essential not to rush out of the area. Head to Umbral and proceed towards Pieta’s memory. Utilize soulflaying to acquire the Remembrance of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal. This remembrance can be exchanged for Pieta’s weapon and armor in Skyrest. Beyond the battle, Pieta can be found in Skyrest, where she can assist players in upgrading their Sanguinatrix, enhancing your capabilities further.

Defeating Pieta in Lords of the Fallen may seem like a daunting task, but with the right strategies and careful execution, it’s entirely achievable. Understanding her attack patterns, using the environment to your advantage, and considering NPC assistance can make all the difference. After overcoming Pieta, you’ll not only receive valuable rewards but also unlock opportunities for further enhancements in your journey. So, prepare yourself, sharpen your skills, and face this formidable boss with confidence. Victory awaits those who are determined and well-prepared