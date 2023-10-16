How Long Does it Take To Beat God Of War Ragnarok?

For those diving into the epic world of God of War Ragnarok, the burning question on their minds is, “How long will it take to complete this grand adventure?” In this guide, we’ll explore the various aspects of the game’s duration, from the main story to completionist playthroughs, side activities, and additional content. We’ll break it down into simple terms so that even teenagers can easily grasp the timeframe required to conquer the realms of Ragnarok.

Main Story Completion

The core of God of War Ragnarok lies within its captivating main story. As you guide Kratos and Atreus through their Norse Saga journey, you’ll encounter a rich narrative, formidable foes, and complex quests. The average time required to finish the story mode of God of War Ragnarok, as reported by HowLongToBeat, is just short of 23 hours. However, this statistic doesn’t account for the difficulty level chosen by the players.

The game offers various difficulty settings, and it’s evident that players opting for the challenging “Give Me No Mercy” mode will spend more time battling fierce enemies than those enjoying a more leisurely “Give Me Story” experience. For players selecting an easier mode, it’s safe to subtract an hour or two from the average, while those embarking on a harder journey may find themselves investing a few more hours to conquer the story.

Should you decide to balance story progression with several side activities, the average completion time increases to approximately 31 hours and 22 minutes, which is roughly eight hours longer. This aligns more closely with the average player’s experience, considering the influence of difficulty on completion time.

Completionist Playthrough

God of War Ragnarok is a colossal game, brimming with enticing side activities that invite players to immerse themselves fully in its vast world. The completionist journey, which involves finishing not only the main story but also all side quests and activities, is a monumental task. The average time for such a thorough playthrough is around 45 hours and 52 minutes, nearly twice the time required for those following the main path.

It’s worth noting that this statistic is currently based on the experiences of only 22 players, as the game is relatively new at the time of writing. Over time, the average completion time may gravitate closer to the “leisurely” playthrough estimation, which sits at 54 hours and 58 minutes. Regardless, one thing is certain: if you aspire to uncover every hidden gem in Ragnarok, be prepared to dedicate several days to your adventure.

Factors Influencing Playtime

The completion time for God of War Ragnarok’s main story typically falls around 20 hours. Several of the main missions within the game are substantial quests on their own, and players often return to their home base to strategize between missions. The game also encourages players to tackle various side quests and activities as they emerge, which can extend the overall playtime.

Notably, God of War Ragnarok offers a plethora of side quests to complete, along with endgame challenges, epilogues, and additional content that awaits players even after the credits roll. For those ambitious enough to aim for the platinum trophy, they can expect their playtime to more than double the game’s core content duration. Altogether, delving into God of War Ragnarok could easily consume 50-60 hours of your life.

God of War Ragnarok is a sprawling epic adventure that caters to players of all preferences. Whether you seek a concise journey through its main story or aspire to conquer every hidden secret, the game offers a dynamic experience that can be tailored to your liking. The completion times provided in this guide offer a clear picture of the time investment required for different playstyles. Ultimately, how long it takes to beat God of War Ragnarok hinges on how you engage with its rich, mythological realms and the pace at which you progress through the main story.