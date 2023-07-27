How To Get the Enigma Handgun in Remnant 2

Welcome to the ever-changing and mysterious worlds of Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2, where secrets and treasures abound, waiting to be discovered by intrepid players. Among these coveted items lies the Enigma Handgun, a potent secondary weapon capable of unleashing lightning projectiles with chain damage. Obtaining this powerful firearm early in the game can provide players with a significant advantage against the myriad of beasts and enemies they encounter. If you wish to harness the formidable power of the Enigma Handgun and kickstart your Remnant 2 campaign, read on to learn how to find this electrifying weapon.

Understanding the Enigma Handgun’s Power

The Enigma Handgun is a unique stone firearm, proficient in firing lightning projectiles that exhibit chain damage between enemies. The key to its effectiveness lies in its ability to jump from one foe to another within a range of 7.9 meters, dealing a 30% damage reduction to each subsequent target. Additionally, it comes equipped with a powerful mod called Chaos Driver, which launches electrified rods that tether to other rods within a 10-meter radius. This makes it particularly devastating against clusters of lesser enemies, allowing players to swiftly clear out crowds with ease.

Discovering the Cipher Rod in the Labyrinth

To acquire the Enigma Handgun, players must first obtain the Cipher Rod, a crucial component responsible for the firearm’s unique stone body. Venturing into the Labyrinth is the first step in this journey, which becomes accessible after players have conquered their first world boss.

Locating the Cipher Rod might seem daunting, as it requires exploring the intricacies of the Labyrinth and unlocking various closed doors. Once players overcome some of the challenges within this enigmatic realm, the Cipher Rod becomes more accessible. However, one must understand that the portal leading to it cycles through various locations on the map, emphasizing the importance of perfect timing.

To identify the correct portal, observe its appearance; it will mostly appear blank with only a stone platform and movement lines visible. Beware of confusing it with a similar-looking portal adorned with floating stones, as it may lead to your untimely demise. When the correct portal manifests, count to three and leap through it. Initially, it may seem like a perilous descent, but fear not, for a stone platform will materialize to catch your character.

Upon safely reaching the stone platform, brace yourself to confront two elite stone enemies. Defeat these formidable adversaries, and your perseverance will be rewarded when the Cipher Rod materializes on the opposite end of the square, nestled beneath a statue.

Purchasing the Enigma Handgun from McCabe’s Shop

Once you possess the coveted Cipher Rod, the journey to obtain the Enigma Handgun is nearly complete. Head over to McCabe’s shop, located in Ward 13, where the enigmatic shopkeeper awaits with her assortment of unique wares. Find McCabe at the back of the warehouse, adjacent to the shooting range and Rigs, who runs the weapon upgrade shop.

To purchase the Enigma Handgun, you’ll need not only the Cipher Rod but also seven Lumenite Crystals, which elite enemies drop during battles, and 1,000 Scrap, a common currency found scattered throughout the game. Gathering these resources might prove challenging, but the rewards of wielding the Enigma Handgun will undoubtedly make it worthwhile.

Moreover, obtaining the Enigma Handgun through McCabe’s shop is a significant achievement that grants players the “Boss’n Up” trophy/achievement for crafting a Boss Weapon. This accomplishment adds to your sense of accomplishment and stands as a testament to your prowess as a Remnant 2 adventurer.

Conclusion

In the enigmatic and ever-changing world of Remnant 2, securing powerful gear like the Enigma Handgun can greatly enhance a player’s journey. Armed with the knowledge of how to obtain the Cipher Rod in the Labyrinth and the required resources, players can add the formidable Enigma Handgun to their arsenal. Embrace the challenges, master the timing, and seize this lightning-wielding firearm to gain a distinct advantage against the formidable foes that await. May the lightning’s power guide you on your quest through Remnant 2, and may your legend as a skilled gunslinger grow with each electrifying shot. Good luck, brave adventurer!

