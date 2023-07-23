Let’s begin to understand how to beat pyke soul fighter. Well, let’s begin. There are actually two different modes to beat pyke soul fighter. Tournament of Souls and expert mode, let’s kickstart the parade.

Tournament of souls

All right so this is how to beat Pike in Tournament of souls the soul fighter event. After beating gin you should be on Pike. when you beat Jin you should unlock the level three. if we read we see that this W heals you and if the enemy is wounded you heal double. so we we look through our other abilities to see what wounds done. we realize that the first E will wound the enemy. so we want to equip this newly unlocked W, the third one and we want to equip the first E and our main combo will be E W right. we can weave in a couple cues here and there and it doesn’t really matter which queue you use. Like you can either use the first or second it doesn’t really matter and you only have one R unlocked at this point. so just there’s nothing to choose here. so basically what you want to do is use the Loadout which is a left or middle Q doesn’t matter. write B left E and then left R And when we get in basically what we want to do is Spam EQ WQ. this is our main combo and we’re gonna wait for our W to be at two seconds before doing it again before we do this combo. Because we want to double heal from the W by inflicting four seconds of wound from the E right EQ WQ and the reason why we alternate between EQ WQ is because Samira gets her ultimate ability by alternating between her guns. this means is that because her E and Q because her sword and her Q uses her gun. if we alternate between them that’s the fastest way we can get our own ability right or R and yeah basically just Spam EQ WQ and whenever your R is up use it and that’s how you be Pike have fun.

expert mode

All right so this is how you beat Pike in expert mode and our loadout’s Gonna Be Right Q right W left E and right R. so right right left right and our main combo is going to be EQ WQ EQ WR and just Spam that and whenever you use your E make sure your W has three or less seconds left on the cooldown so EQ WQ and before we use our E make sure W‘s at three seconds. there we go EQ WQ all right so there we go and wait for three seconds EQ WQ and then or ease up but we wait till three seconds right EQ Wand then R and just keep repeating this or ease up but wait wait till three seconds EQ WQ is up and we’re gonna wait till three seconds eat EQ W and this might take a couple tries because Pike there’s so much damage and it’s execute is so high this guy has so much lethality but uh you’ll eventually get it if you follow this too and just like that we beat . so it might take like a couple tries but EQ WQ EQ WR and every time you press E make sure your W is either ready or has three or less seconds on the cooldown and that’s how you beat X promote Pike

This is how to beat pyke soul fighter on both Tournament of Souls and expert mode. Cheers! Bravo! Kickstart your game and fire up the console.

