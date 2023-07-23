Today we’re going to discuss how to recover a hacked Facebook account. There are quite a few things, well, mostly just a couple of things, people don’t know about when their account gets hacked. We’re going to walk you through them, and there are a couple of points you want to know.

Two-factor authentication

Alright, so first off, I haven’t logged in yet, and as you can see, two-factor authentication is required. What that means is that if somebody tries to hack your account, they log in from somewhere that’s not right where you are right now, where you’re setting your location.

They have to get a code, but now they have a problem because unless they also have your email

and your cell phone on them, they’re not going to get the code, so this is how you protect your account for later. If you didn’t receive the code, you can ask them to text you a login code and wait for that code, and once you get it, you can log in. I just got it on my phone over here, so now that I have it, let me see if we can get this in. Again, this is how your account doesn’t get hacked, so we’re going backwards just so I can log into Facebook, and of course, I am on the desktop, so you

can save the browser don’t save it whatever you want from there alright so we should be into Facebook now so that we can start showing you the things that you need to know now if you’re on the app, which means you’re probably on a mobile device, there’s two different settings or you’re

Change Password

So on the app you want to look for way over in the bottom right three lines click on settings in privacy click on settings and in both cases we’re looking to get to an area similar to password and security see if we’re logged in we are so on the pc or a web browser very similar we’re going to go to settings and privacy right here from this arrow settings and we want to get to security and login one thing you want to look at is if facebook protect is on but you’re probably not in that spot right now what you want to do is try and change your password so again they’re both in a similar section security login or password security on the appso here’s your change password right here you click on edit type in your current password has to be the current password and new meaning it has to be a truly new password it can’t be the same then click on save changes when you’re done

Now, if somebody’s already changed your password, that means you’re locked out and this is the problem we run into all the time, what do you do now?

Find Your Account

There are two things you can do. Try and reset your password or recover your account from the Find Your Account page. Let me see if that opens; it probably won’t because I’m logged in. Take note of

this right here facebook.com/login/identify Write it down and remember it. Bookmark the page. Whatever you want to do once you’re there, follow the prompts, and there’s a good chance you can recover your account. Facebook support is not like, well, anything on the internet; it’s not like what we’re used to; you’re not going to be able to talk to anybody; nobody’s going to help you; and that’s the frustration when you lose your account. So when you get to that page, you can type in your email, phone number, full name, username, click search, follow the instructions, and see if you can recover your account. Now, if you have an alternate email or an alternate phone number, the odds of recovering your account are very good.

