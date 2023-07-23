How to get out of free camera sims 4

Today we are going to dip into the tricks on how to take photos inside of SIMS 4. Let’s see what is called the free camera, which is what you use to take photos and videos of your builds before Before we get into the tutorial:

The first thing is that you need to learn how to use the freecam on a cinematic camera.

The next thing you’re going to want to take into account is that in order to take high-quality pictures, you’re going to need to change the settings of your game. So you’re going to accomplish this by clicking the options menu to choose your game options, and then You’re going to make sure your graphics are set to high because, unfortunately, if you want to have high-quality pictures, You’re going to want to make sure that your Graphics are also set to high. If your laptop or computer cannot handle it, So I would advise against this if your game is already running slowly based on the base game settings.

The third thing to take into account is that you’re going to want to change the settings in your screen capture settings. This is going to make sure when you take your screenshots in game. It’s not going to be like a low-quality small photo; start here for my capture. size I have it set to large, and then my capture quality is set to uncompressed. So what this means is that my Screenshots won’t be small and low. quality; they’re going to be large in size. and they’re going to be as high-quality as possible now that you have changed your settings; make sure you apply those. changes to your game, and

Now we’re ready to take pictures!

So first things first, you’re going to want to be on a lot with the completed build, or basically any lot that you want. So to begin, just pick an older build of yours,

The second thing you’re going to want to do is make sure you have a SIM or SIMs or a family on the lot. This is because you can only access the free camera when you are in live or lite mode. This is because in build mode, there just isn’t a way to access this camera. I believe there is a mod that allows you to use the free camera in building mode, but I wanted to show you guys away without it in case you didn’t want to add a mod to your game.

So now that we’ve got that squared away, we can go ahead and enter our free camera mode. It’s super simple to do this; all you have to do is make sure that you are in Live or Lite mode, and then you’re going to press the tab key on your keyboard. When you press the tab key, you’ll notice that the hood of the game has completely disappeared, and now when you move your mouse, you can fully look around.

Part Two: How TO Use THE Cinematic Camera

You have been taught how to use a free camera in your game; now I’m going to tell you guys how to use this cinematic camera.

You’re going to need to have at least two points of interest, aka a point A and a point B, at the very least for using this kind of camera technique, so what this means is that you’re going to need two different camera angles to choose from that your camera will basically pan back and forth from.

so the second thing is you’re gonna think of the numerical Keys above your later keyboard as empty slots that you can potentially save or program desired camera angles onto I know that sounds a little bit confusing but don’t worry I’ll explain so the only usable numbers on your numerical keypad are the numbers 5 through 9 so the reason why you can’t use the letters 0 through 3 are because they are hotkeys for the speed through function during the live/lite mode so avoid pressing these keys unless you want to alter your game speed on purpose so what this means is you technically have 5 available empty slots per say between the numbers 5 through 9 or you have 5 different angles that you can save onto your game at any given time. So let’s go ahead and go up in camera and find a good angle. So let’s just say you want this nice little aerial shot. To save this angle, all you have to do is hold down the control key plus any of the numbers 5 through 9, but you’re only going to want to choose one. Lastly, go ahead and hit Ctrl.

