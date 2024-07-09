“The First Descendant” features intense boss battles, and Pyromaniac stands out as one of the most challenging encounters. This guide provides a step-by-step strategy to defeat this formidable foe. With careful planning and the right tactics, you can overcome Pyromaniac and emerge victorious.

Understanding Pyromaniac

Pyromaniac is a Level 66 boss specializing in fire-based attacks. Knowing his strengths and weaknesses is crucial for crafting a winning strategy. Here’s a quick overview:

Level : 66

Attack Type : Fire

Weak Point : Pierce

Primary Weakness : Chill (very weak)

Secondary Weakness : Poison (normal)

Resistances : Fire (very strong), Electric (strong)

Preparing for the Battle

Choosing the Right Descendant and Loadout

Descendant Selection : Opt for Descendants with Chill abilities. Viessa is an excellent choice due to her ice-based attacks. Weaponry : Equip weapons that deal Chill damage. The Thunder Cage is a recommended primary weapon. Fire Resistance : Equip fire resistance modules to mitigate Pyromaniac’s fire attacks.

Key Strategies

Targeting Weak Points

Pyromaniac has several destructible and removable parts that you should focus on:

Face Sensors

Core Cover

Leg Parts

Balancer

Shoulders (removable)

Core (removable)

When targeting these parts, watch for blue glowing areas. These indicate weak spots that, when destroyed, deal significant damage.

Using High Ground

The battle arena features various elevated positions. Use these to gain better angles on Pyromaniac’s weak points and to avoid his ground-based fire attacks.

Managing the Frenzy State

During the fight, Pyromaniac will enter a frenzy state. At this point, a special part on his back becomes vulnerable. Use a precise weapon to target and damage this part quickly to minimize the duration of his frenzy.

Battle Tactics

Phase One: Initial Assault

At the start of the battle, focus on the face sensors and core cover. These are the easiest to target and deal significant damage. Use your grappling hook to reach elevated positions and maintain a safe distance from Pyromaniac’s fire attacks.

Phase Two: Shoulder and Core Destruction

Once the initial weak points are destroyed, shift your focus to Pyromaniac’s shoulders and core. These parts can be removed to expose more vulnerabilities. Keep an eye on his movement patterns to avoid getting hit by his powerful attacks.

Phase Three: Frenzy State

When Pyromaniac enters his frenzy state, switch to a weapon with high precision. Target the special part on his back to quickly bring him out of the frenzy. This will reduce the amount of damage you take and give you more opportunities to attack his weak points.

Supporting Your Team

If you’re playing with a team, coordinate your attacks. Assign specific team members to focus on different weak points. Use communication to alert your team when Pyromaniac enters his frenzy state or when a weak point is exposed.

Additional Tips

Stay Mobile : Constantly move around the battlefield to avoid Pyromaniac’s attacks. Use the grappling hook to reposition quickly. Use Cooldowns Wisely : Save your most powerful abilities for when Pyromaniac’s weak points are exposed. This will maximize your damage output. Monitor Your Health : Keep an eye on your health and use health packs as needed. Pyromaniac’s attacks can deal significant damage, so staying at full health is crucial.

Defeating Pyromaniac in “The First Descendant” requires a mix of strategy, coordination, and quick reflexes. By understanding his weaknesses, targeting his vulnerable parts, and using the right Descendants and weapons, you can turn this challenging battle into a manageable one.