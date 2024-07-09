The Aquatic Paradise event in Pokémon GO is an exciting time for players to catch water-type Pokémon, including Shellder. This event, running from July 6th to July 9th, 2024, offers numerous opportunities and bonuses for players.

Shellder’s Spawn Locations and Catching Tips

To catch Shellder, players should focus on areas near bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and oceans. During the Aquatic Paradise event, Shellder will have an increased spawn rate, making it easier to find. Utilizing items like Incense and Lure Modules can further boost your chances by attracting more Pokémon to your location.

Spotlight Hour

One of the best times to catch Shellder is during the Spotlight Hour event, scheduled for April 11th from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. During this hour, Shellder will spawn more frequently, giving players a higher chance to catch both regular and shiny versions. Even though the odds of encountering a Shiny Shellder are around 1 in 500, the sheer volume of Shellder appearing during this hour significantly increases your chances.

Research Tasks and Bonuses

The Aquatic Paradise event also includes various research tasks that reward players with encounters with Shellder. Completing tasks such as catching five water-type Pokémon might lead to a Shellder encounter. Additionally, the event offers bonuses like increased XP and Stardust for catches, which can help level up your character faster while hunting for Shellder.

Shiny Shellder Hunting

Catching a Shiny Shellder is largely about persistence and luck. Outside of Spotlight Hour, the odds remain low, but by maximizing the number of Shellder encounters, your chances improve. Participating in raid battles where Shellder is featured can also be fruitful since raid Pokémon have a higher shiny rate.

Trading with Other Players

If hunting for a Shiny Shellder proves too challenging, consider trading with other players. Many players are willing to trade Pokémon they’ve caught during events, and trading can be a quicker way to add a Shiny Shellder to your collection.

Evolution to Cloyster

Once you’ve caught Shellder, you might want to evolve it into Cloyster. This requires 50 Shellder Candy. Using Pinap Berries when catching Shellder can help you gather candies faster. Evolving Shellder during the event is beneficial as you can take advantage of the event bonuses.

Event-exclusive Research and Rewards

The Aquatic Paradise event features specific research tasks that offer unique rewards. Completing these tasks not only gives you chances to encounter Shellder but also other rare water-type Pokémon. Rewards can include items like Poké Balls, Stardust, and even special event-themed items.

Preparing for the Event

To maximize your success during the Aquatic Paradise event, prepare in advance. Stock up on essential items such as Poké Balls, Berries, Incense, and Lure Modules. Plan your gameplay around water bodies where Shellder is likely to spawn. Keep an eye on the in-game announcements for any updates or additional tasks related to Shellder and other event Pokémon.

The Aquatic Paradise event in Pokémon GO provides an excellent opportunity to catch Shellder and other water-type Pokémon. By leveraging increased spawn rates, participating in Spotlight Hours, completing research tasks, and using strategic items, players can significantly enhance their chances of catching both regular and shiny Shellder.