Elden Ring offers players numerous challenges and secrets to uncover. One such challenge lies within the Church District below Shadow Keep, where you’ll find the entire area flooded. To explore this area fully and safely, you’ll need to lower the water level by interacting with a specific lever. This guide will help you navigate the flooded Church District, lower the water level, and reach the Scadutree Avatar boss fight.

Lowering the Church District Water Level

Step 1: Reaching Bonny Village

To start, you need to make your way to Bonny Village, accessible through Moorth Ruins. Once you’ve reached Bonny Village, your next goal is the Church District Entrance Site of Grace inside Shadow Keep. To get there, head east and then northwest until you reach the Grace. This will serve as your starting point for exploring the Church District.

Step 2: Navigating the Rooftops

From the Church District Entrance Site of Grace, head northwest and jump onto the nearby rooftop. The area is flooded, and falling into the water means certain death, so precise jumping is crucial. Continue to the other side of the rooftop and jump to the rock platform ahead. Move left, then right, carefully making your way to the Keep’s wall. Ignore any flaming skeletons and focus on reaching the rooftop on your left.

Step 3: Dealing with Enemies

On this rooftop, you’ll encounter a Fire Knight. It’s essential to defeat this enemy to avoid being hit while navigating the platforms. After defeating the Fire Knight, head south and jump onto the railing leading to another rooftop above. This rooftop has a hole in the middle that drops you to a stone arch below.

Step 4: Finding the Lever

From the stone arch, move forward and fall through the gap ahead to reach a room with another Fire Knight. Ignore this enemy and head through the doorway on the right, leading to a stone pathway. Along this path, you’ll encounter three Bats before reaching a ladder at the end. Climb the ladder and interact with the lever to lower the water level in the Church District. This action will make the area much safer to explore and allow you to progress further.

Reaching Scadutree Avatar

Step 1: Descending and Finding the Sunken Chapel Site of Grace

After activating the lever, descend the ladder and go through the doorway on the left. Jump down and head right to find the Sunken Chapel Site of Grace. Activate this Grace to save your progress.

Step 2: Confronting the Ulcerated Tree Spirit

From the Sunken Chapel Site of Grace, head outside and look to the left for a tree. As you approach it, the tree will break, revealing an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. While defeating this enemy is not necessary, it drops the Mantle of Thorns if slain.

Step 3: Navigating Past the Fire Knight

Next, head through the doorway to the northwest and approach the Fire Knight in the distance. Instead of engaging him, move to the right of his location to enter a room with staircases on both sides. Head straight and interact with the door to reveal an elevator behind it.

Step 4: Reaching the Tree-Worship Passage Site of Grace

Take the elevator down and interact with the Tree-Worship Passage Site of Grace at the bottom. From here, make your way forward, crossing the bridge and descending the staircase on either side of the statue. You’ll come across another Site of Grace with Marika’s Rune behind it.

Step 5: Entering the Boss Gate

Finally, head northeast from the Site of Grace to reach the Boss Gate leading to Scadutree Avatar. Prepare yourself for a challenging fight, as this boss will test your skills and strategies.

Lowering the water level in the Church District and reaching the Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring requires careful navigation and strategic planning. By following this guide, you’ll be able to safely explore the flooded area, find valuable loot, and face the formidable Scadutree Avatar boss. Remember to take your time, avoid unnecessary confrontations, and make use of the Sites of Grace to save your progress.