Rennala, the Full Moon’s queen, is still one of Elden Ring’s most fascinating and difficult bosses. Several changes have been made to her mechanics and techniques for defeating her as of the 2024 update. This guide will lead you through the most recent tactics for taking down Rennala and winning this titanic conflict.

Phase One: Shattering the Silence

Finding the Students Who Are Most at Risk

Rennala’s battle opens in the Raya Lucaria Academy, with her devoted pupils surrounding her.

She is initially impervious to your strikes because of a golden barrier that protects her. In order to overcome this obstacle, you must recognise and take down three particular students. The following characteristics help identify these students:

Golden Aura: They give off a subtle halo.

Chanting: They chant spells while hovering slightly above the ground.

Book Throwing: They throw books at you as projectiles.

Phase One Mob Control Strategy

There will be a lot of unfriendly kids in the room. Remove them as soon as possible to prevent being overloaded.

Concentrate on Your Goals: Prioritise breaking Rennala’s shield by hitting the students that have a golden aura.

Continue Moving: Move constantly to evade other pupils’ magic attacks and flying books.

When the barrier is broken, Rennala will drop to the ground and become exposed. Use this chance to deal as much damage as you can before she raises her shield again. Until her health is sufficiently reduced to begin the second phase, this cycle will continue.

Phase Two: The Queen of the Full Moon

Comprehending the Moveset of Rennala

Using the power of the full moon, Rennala turns the battlefield into a celestial arena in the second phase. She starts using more risky and diversified moves:

Rennala shoots homing magic beams that follow your every move. Timing has to be perfect to avoid them.

Summons: To help her in battle, she can call upon spectral wolves, a giant, a dragon, and other spirits.

Full Moon Attack: Rennala summons a full moon that moves slowly in your direction and strikes you with a powerful amount of damage.

Magic Barrage: In a broad arc, she unleashes a torrent of magical projectiles.

Phase Two Dodge Timing Strategy

Concentrate on avoiding her projectiles and magic rays. Damage can be prevented by rolling at the appropriate time.

Handle summonses: Put an end to any summoned monsters fast. Set them in order of priority to prevent overload.

Reduce the Distance: Rennala is least effective up close. Take advantage of this by maintaining proximity and exerting pressure.

Keep an eye out for the full moon: When she summons the full moon, get ahead of it and time your dodge to avoid getting blasted off course.

Advice and Techniques

Getting Ready

Armour with strong magic resistance to help ward off some of Rennala’s magical harm.

Enhance Weapons: Since Rennala is especially vulnerable to magical or holy damage, give your weapon a boost.

Build Up Your Healing Supplies: Make sure you have enough healing flasks and other consumables on hand.

Calling for Assistance

Spirit Ashes: Call allies using Spirit Ashes to divert Rennala’s attention from her summons.

Co-Op Play: If you’re having trouble, think about calling in additional players. Fighting together can make the battle much simpler.

Adjust and Modify Study Patterns

During the initial attempts, pay close attention to her assault sequences and timings.

Remain Calm: Although the battle may be chaotic, you will do better if you remain composed and concentrated.

In summary

An extremely strong opponent in Elden Ring is Rennala, the Queen of the Full Moon. Her mechanics have changed a little with the 2024 update, but the fundamental tactics haven’t changed. You can defeat her and advance through the Lands Between by breaking past her barrier in the first phase and perfecting the technique of avoiding and attacking in the second. Make sure you have the appropriate tools, remain alert, and never forget that every boss in Elden Ring is a test of your patience and ability. I wish Tarnished luck!