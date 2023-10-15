How To Beat Revenant Royalty Challenge in Clash of Clans

As the Clan Capital challenge fades into memory, we find ourselves once again immersed in the thrilling world of Clash-O-Ween in the ongoing October 2023 season of Clash of Clans. The second challenge of this spooktacular season has emerged, and it’s a real ghostly base that’s ready to put your skills to the test. Clash of Clans players are eagerly taking on the fresh challenge known as Clash-O-Ween Challenge #2, or in the game, it’s referred to as the Revenant Royalty Challenge. To ensure that you conquer this eerie challenge with flying colors, we’ve prepared a set of effective strategies that are easy for everyone to understand.

The Revenant Royalty Challenge in Clash of Clans

In the Revenant Royalty Challenge, you’ll be up against a Town Hall 15 base that might appear deceptively simple at first glance. However, there’s a twist waiting for you – a plethora of concealed defenses and traps that will make this challenge a real nail-biter. But fret not; you have the assistance of the Barbarian King and Archer Queen, both donning their Halloween costumes, to guide you through this spooky adventure.

The reward structure for the Revenant Royalty Challenge remains consistent with what you’ve seen in previous challenges. In addition to the usual resources, successful players can look forward to bonuses like 400 XP, 25 Gems, and a Hero Potion to enhance their gaming experience.

Cracking the Revenant Royalty Challenge

Before launching your assault on this daunting Town Hall 15 base, it’s essential to be vigilant and aware of the numerous traps scattered throughout the terrain, including those pesky skeletons. To overcome this, a meticulous strategy is required to draw out these traps before initiating your main attack. The first step involves a careful assessment of the base and the strategic deployment of your troops to unveil the locations of these traps.

Now that you’ve scouted the base and are armed with knowledge about the trap placements, it’s time to put your plan into action. Begin by sending your Wall Breakers on three fronts of the base – the bottom, left, and right. However, it’s wise to reserve three Wall Breakers for later use. This well-thought placement will effectively lure out the skeletons and any lurking witch troops, making way for a more successful attack, aided by the Poison spell.

Following the initial step of luring out the skeletons and witch troops, the next part of your strategy involves unleashing your formidable heroes, the Barbarian King and Archer Queen, preferably in a corner, with the left side being a prudent choice. Allow a moment for the skeletons to draw near the Barbarian King.

Once the skeletons are within striking distance of the Barbarian King, it’s time to deploy the Poison Spell. This spell will quickly dispatch the enemy base troops. Moving forward, when the King and Queen shift their attention towards the Tesla and Inferno on the left, use the remaining Wall Breakers to breach the base, granting them entry to the inner sanctum.

With the Hidden Tesla on the left triggered, release your Bat Spells in that direction. These spells will autonomously locate and eliminate any lurking Teslas, ensuring a smoother path for your offensive. Simultaneously, as your Barbarian King approaches the Town Hall, unleash his special ability.

As the bats zero in on the remaining Inferno Tower positioned to the right, introduce your Skeleton Spells to distract the Inferno Towers effectively. Utilize your Archer Queen’s special ability as required when she nears the Town Hall. With this strategy, you need not be overly concerned about the rest of the base, as a smooth and straightforward three-star victory will be well within your reach.