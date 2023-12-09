The climactic showdown in Persona 5 Tactica awaits, where the Phantom Thieves must confront Salmael, the final boss and architect of an unusual vision for peace. Discovering how to outsmart Salmael is crucial, as its unique tactics pose a challenge that demands strategic prowess. In this guide, we’ll delve into a step-by-step approach to beating Salmael in Persona 5 Tactica while maximising your chances of success.

Salmael’s intentions in Persona 5 Tactica aren’t inherently malevolent. The “god” seeks to safeguard humanity by eliminating what it perceives as the root of potential harm, change and revolution. However, the Phantom Thieves, champions of human free will, stand in opposition to Salmael’s method. This sets the stage for an epic battle as players fight to preserve humanity’s right to create its own destiny.

Salmael’s Phase 1

Salmael’s battleground is a cogwheel adorned with platforms that serve as both a blessing and a curse. To reach Salmael, the Phantom Thieves must hop from one green-tiled platform to another. However, Salmael floats menacingly in front of the central platform, ready to unleash attacks that cover the entire map. Caution is key, as leaving a character exposed can prove fatal.

Legionnaires stand by Salmael’s side, and reinforcements join the fray periodically. Clearing these minions is crucial for minimising damage while advancing towards Salmael. Equipping the Phantom Thieves with healing skills enhances their survivability during this intense encounter.

Once in striking range, unleash the Phantom Thieves’ attacks and skills to chip away at Salmael’s health bar. Salmael’s arsenal includes “Mercy from Heaven,” a single-target attack, and “Final Judgement,” a multi-target assault. Staying in cover safeguards against these attacks, allowing the thieves to absorb damage and heal as needed.

As Salmael sustains damage, it introduces the “Cogs of Fate.” This skill rotates the platforms around the cogwheel, necessitating careful positioning. Platforms destroyed by this skill spawn enemies, acting as Salmael’s reinforcements. Anticipate and react to the platform movements, ensuring the Phantom Thieves avoid getting stranded and taking unnecessary damage.

Salmael’s Phase 2

Having depleted Salmael’s initial health bar triggers a cutscene, transitioning into phase 2. Salmael reveals its monstrous true form, introducing new attacks and tactics to challenge the Phantom Thieves further.

“Holy Numbers of Salvation” marks platforms with numbers, indicating the required number of Thieves needed on each at the turn’s end. Failure to meet this requirement results in “Divine Judgment,” shocking and immobilizing the Thieves on their next turn. Preventing “Divine Judgment” is paramount for maintaining maneuverability and minimizing damage.

During “Cogs of Fate” in phase 2, platforms move, but the marks from “Holy Numbers of Salvation” remain. Strategic positioning on platforms that align after the movement is crucial to avoid the debilitating effects of “Divine Judgment.”

Salmael’s final trick, “Spire of Judgment,” erects a tower in the arena’s center. Performing a triple-threat that targets the tower allows Futaba to redirect Salmael’s attacks for extra damage. The tower-related attack occurs three turns after the spire emerges, providing a window for the Thieves to get into position and maximize their damage output.

By navigating these challenges and depleting Salmael’s second health bar, the Phantom Thieves can triumph over this divine adversary, bringing an end to Salmael’s plot and ensuring humanity’s right to embrace change.

Persona 5 Tactica’s final showdown against Salmael demands strategic prowess and adaptability. Maneuvering through the unique platform-based battleground and countering Salmael’s diverse attacks is the key to success. By understanding the nuances of each phase, anticipating Salmael’s moves, and leveraging the strengths of the Phantom Thieves, players can overcome this formidable final boss and secure humanity’s freedom to shape its destiny.

The battle against Salmael is not merely a clash of strength but a test of wit and resilience. As you face the challenges presented by this divine adversary, remember to stay vigilant, adapt to the evolving battlefield, and coordinate the Phantom Thieves’ abilities effectively. In doing so, you will emerge victorious, bringing an end to Salmael’s quest for unyielding peace and ensuring that the winds of change continue to shape the world of Persona 5 Tactica.