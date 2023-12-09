The Oculus Quest 2, a go-to choice for virtual reality enthusiasts, has proven itself as a reliable headset. If you’re a seasoned user, you may have encountered the frustration of low controller batteries disrupting your experience. In this guide, we’ll explore the ins and outs of charging your Oculus Quest 2 controllers and introduce an innovative alternative.

Can You Charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers?

Contrary to popular belief, you cannot directly charge the Oculus Quest 2 controllers. These controllers lack built-in batteries. However, each controller features a battery compartment housing a single AA battery for power. To access this compartment, slide the eject compartment upwards, revealing the battery slot with a hidden eject symbol. Be cautious not to attempt recharging the included Alkaline AA battery. Instead, opt for disposable or rechargeable AA batteries for a hassle-free solution.

How to Change Quest 2 Controller Batteries

Once armed with a replacement battery, follow these straightforward steps to swap out the dead battery in your Oculus Quest 2 controllers:

Hold the Oculus Quest 2 controller with the eject symbol facing up. Slide the eject compartment upwards to open it. Uncover the battery compartment and remove the dead battery. Replace it with a rechargeable or disposable AA battery, following the markings. Snap the cover back into place and repeat the process for the second controller.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully revived your Oculus Quest 2 VR headset’s controllers. Next time your controllers are running low on power, follow these steps for a quick battery change.

Check Oculus Quest 2 Controller Battery Level

Despite the impressive battery life of Oculus Quest 2 controllers, monitoring the battery level is a smart move. To check your controller’s battery level:

Navigate to the home screen on your Quest 2. Look down towards the menu or press the Oculus button to bring it up. The menu bar displays the battery levels for both the left and right controllers individually.

By keeping an eye on your controllers’ battery levels, you can avoid unexpected disruptions during intense gaming sessions.

How Long Does the Oculus Quest 2 Controller Battery Last?

While specific battery life numbers may vary, users have reported using their Quest 2 controllers for weeks with over 70-80% battery remaining. This efficiency ensures that battery life won’t be a significant concern for most users.

Charge Your Oculus Quest 2 Controllers with Rechargeable Batteries

Given the reliance on AA batteries, charging options for Oculus Quest 2 controllers are limited. However, an innovative solution comes in the form of a charging dock. Anker offers a licensed charging dock, compatible with Meta (formerly Facebook), providing a wireless charging option for both controllers and the headset.

The Anker Quest 2 Charging Dock ($99) includes rechargeable batteries and battery covers, simplifying the charging process. This dock allows you to charge not only the controllers but also the Oculus Quest 2 itself by placing it on the dock. If you prefer a hassle-free charging experience without dealing with covers, consider investing in this convenient charging dock.

Since the Quest 2 controllers rely on AA batteries, direct recharging isn’t possible. Once the batteries are depleted, replacement is necessary to continue using the controllers. The absence of a built-in charging mechanism means users must be prepared with fresh batteries to maintain uninterrupted virtual reality experiences.

Charging Oculus Quest 2 controllers is essential for uninterrupted virtual reality adventures. While the traditional AA battery method is straightforward, you can also explore alternatives like the Anker Quest 2 Charging Dock, which provides a more innovative and convenient charging solution, or you can keep your controllers powered by sustainable alternatives such as rechargeable batteries.