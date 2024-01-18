Battling Team GO Rocket’s Sierra and her formidable lineup of Shadow Pokemon demands strategic fighting skills. As the tides of battle shift with each passing month, mastering the art of countering Sierra’s monsters becomes an ongoing challenge for Pokemon GO trainers. In this guide, we delve into the intricacies of Sierra’s Shadow Pokemon for January 2024, unraveling the key to victory.

Locating Sierra

Before engaging in battle, trainers must first track down Sierra. Constructing a Rocket Radar in Pokemon GO, achieved by collecting 6 Mysterious Components from defeating grunts, is the gateway to locating the elusive Team GO Rocket leader. Once the radar is assembled, the stage is set for a showdown with Sierra and her powerful Shadow Pokemon.

Sierra’s Shadow Pokemon Lineup: January 2024

Sierra’s lineup underwent changes during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in October 2023. The current lineup for January 2024 is categorized into three phases:

Phase 1: Shadow Sableye

Phase 2: Shadow Skarmory, Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Muk

Phase 3: Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Gyarados, Shadow Kingdra

It’s crucial to adapt your strategy as Sierra’s lineup changes with each Team GO Rocket Takeover. Stay updated for the latest information on these events to prepare effectively.

Sierra’s First Phase Counters: Shadow Sableye

Shadow Sableye, a formidable Dark and Ghost-type, requires a strategic approach. The following counters prove effective:

Gardevoir Fast Attack: Charm Charge Attack: Dazzling Gleam

Xurkitree Fast Attack: Spark Charge Attack: Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss Fast Attack: Charm Charge Attack: Dazzling Gleam

Granbull Fast Attack: Charm Charge Attack: Play Rough

Primal Groudon Fast Attack: Mud Shot Charge Attack: Precipice Blades



Adapting your lineup with these counters increases your chances of overcoming Sierra’s initial challenge.

Sierra’s Second Phase Counters: Skarmory, Gardevoir, Muk

The second phase introduces a mix of Steel, Flying, Psychic, and Poison-types. Prepare versatile counters for success:

Shadow Skarmory:

Type: Steel and Flying

Weakness: Electric and Fire-type moves

Resistance: Bug, Grass, Poison, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel

Shadow Skarmory Counters:

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Gardevoir:

Type: Psychic and Fairy

Weakness: Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves

Resistance: Dragon, Psychic, and Fighting-type moves

Shadow Gardevoir Counters:

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Attack Deoxys: Poison Jab, Zap Cannon

Nihilego: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Origin Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Shadow Muk:

Type: Poison-type

Weakness: Ground and Psychic-type moves

Resistance: Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison

Shadow Muk Counters:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Strategically choosing counters for this diverse lineup is crucial to success.

Sierra’s Third Phase Counters: Houndoom, Gyarados, Kingdra

The third and final phase presents the most challenging opponents, requiring a nuanced strategy:

Shadow Houndoom:

Type: Dark and Fire

Weakness: Rock, Fighting, Ground, Water

Resistance: Psychic, Fire, Dark, Steel, Ghost, Ice, Grass

Shadow Houndoom Counters:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Gyarados:

Type: Water and Flying

Weakness: Rock, Electric

Resistance: Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water

Shadow Gyarados Counters:

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Therian Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Kingdra:

Type: Grass and Poison

Weakness: Psychic, Flying, Fire, Ice

Resistance: Grass, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Water

Shadow Victreebel Counters:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Crafting a balanced team, including Fairy-type Pokemon like Gardevoir, strong Water-types, and Electric or Fire-types, enhances your chances of success in the third phase.

Recommended Overall Team Composition

To increase your odds of victory, consider a well-rounded team consisting of Gardevoir, Primarina, and Electivire. The inclusion of Fairy-type Pokemon, a strong Water-type, and an Electric-type addresses Sierra’s diverse lineup. Adapt your team composition based on Sierra’s choices in each phase for optimal results.

Defeating Sierra’s Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO demands a strategic approach and a well-thought-out team composition. Stay informed about the ever-changing Team GO Rocket Takeover events and adapt your counters accordingly. With the right strategy and a versatile team, you can emerge victorious against Sierra’s formidable lineup. Even in defeat, use the experience to refine your team and prepare for a triumphant rematch.