Battling Team GO Rocket’s Sierra and her formidable lineup of Shadow Pokemon demands strategic fighting skills. As the tides of battle shift with each passing month, mastering the art of countering Sierra’s monsters becomes an ongoing challenge for Pokemon GO trainers. In this guide, we delve into the intricacies of Sierra’s Shadow Pokemon for January 2024, unraveling the key to victory.
Locating Sierra
Before engaging in battle, trainers must first track down Sierra. Constructing a Rocket Radar in Pokemon GO, achieved by collecting 6 Mysterious Components from defeating grunts, is the gateway to locating the elusive Team GO Rocket leader. Once the radar is assembled, the stage is set for a showdown with Sierra and her powerful Shadow Pokemon.
Sierra’s Shadow Pokemon Lineup: January 2024
Sierra’s lineup underwent changes during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in October 2023. The current lineup for January 2024 is categorized into three phases:
Phase 1: Shadow Sableye
Phase 2: Shadow Skarmory, Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Muk
Phase 3: Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Gyarados, Shadow Kingdra
It’s crucial to adapt your strategy as Sierra’s lineup changes with each Team GO Rocket Takeover. Stay updated for the latest information on these events to prepare effectively.
Sierra’s First Phase Counters: Shadow Sableye
Shadow Sableye, a formidable Dark and Ghost-type, requires a strategic approach. The following counters prove effective:
- Gardevoir
- Fast Attack: Charm
- Charge Attack: Dazzling Gleam
- Xurkitree
- Fast Attack: Spark
- Charge Attack: Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss
- Fast Attack: Charm
- Charge Attack: Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull
- Fast Attack: Charm
- Charge Attack: Play Rough
- Primal Groudon
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charge Attack: Precipice Blades
Adapting your lineup with these counters increases your chances of overcoming Sierra’s initial challenge.
Sierra’s Second Phase Counters: Skarmory, Gardevoir, Muk
The second phase introduces a mix of Steel, Flying, Psychic, and Poison-types. Prepare versatile counters for success:
Shadow Skarmory:
- Type: Steel and Flying
- Weakness: Electric and Fire-type moves
- Resistance: Bug, Grass, Poison, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel
Shadow Skarmory Counters:
- Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
Shadow Gardevoir:
- Type: Psychic and Fairy
- Weakness: Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves
- Resistance: Dragon, Psychic, and Fighting-type moves
Shadow Gardevoir Counters:
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Attack Deoxys: Poison Jab, Zap Cannon
- Nihilego: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Origin Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
Shadow Muk:
- Type: Poison-type
- Weakness: Ground and Psychic-type moves
- Resistance: Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Shadow Muk Counters:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
Strategically choosing counters for this diverse lineup is crucial to success.
Sierra’s Third Phase Counters: Houndoom, Gyarados, Kingdra
The third and final phase presents the most challenging opponents, requiring a nuanced strategy:
Shadow Houndoom:
- Type: Dark and Fire
- Weakness: Rock, Fighting, Ground, Water
- Resistance: Psychic, Fire, Dark, Steel, Ghost, Ice, Grass
Shadow Houndoom Counters:
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
Shadow Gyarados:
- Type: Water and Flying
- Weakness: Rock, Electric
- Resistance: Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water
Shadow Gyarados Counters:
- Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt
- Therian Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
Shadow Kingdra:
- Type: Grass and Poison
- Weakness: Psychic, Flying, Fire, Ice
- Resistance: Grass, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Water
Shadow Victreebel Counters:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
Crafting a balanced team, including Fairy-type Pokemon like Gardevoir, strong Water-types, and Electric or Fire-types, enhances your chances of success in the third phase.
Recommended Overall Team Composition
To increase your odds of victory, consider a well-rounded team consisting of Gardevoir, Primarina, and Electivire. The inclusion of Fairy-type Pokemon, a strong Water-type, and an Electric-type addresses Sierra’s diverse lineup. Adapt your team composition based on Sierra’s choices in each phase for optimal results.
Defeating Sierra’s Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO demands a strategic approach and a well-thought-out team composition. Stay informed about the ever-changing Team GO Rocket Takeover events and adapt your counters accordingly. With the right strategy and a versatile team, you can emerge victorious against Sierra’s formidable lineup. Even in defeat, use the experience to refine your team and prepare for a triumphant rematch.
