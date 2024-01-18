In Elden Ring, the Cross-Naginata stands out as an infamous spear, coveted for its excellence in both PVP and PVE. The charm lies not just in its power but in the simplicity of obtaining this exceptional weapon. Join us on a journey through the Lands Between as we unravel the secrets of acquiring the formidable Cross-Naginata.

As avid players traverse the expansive Lands Between, they may stumble upon lost realms mentioned in weapon and item descriptions. One such captivating region is the Lands of Reed, a homage to feudal Japan, where valiant samurais roam. Amidst the landscapes echoing the spirit of Japan’s feudal era, enemies wielding katanas are abundant. Katanas, reminiscent of FromSoft’s Dark Souls series, are formidable in Elden Ring. Yet, amid the samurai fervor, many may overlook a hidden gem – the Cross-Naginata.

The Cross-Naginata distinguishes itself as a rare spear with innate Bloodloss build-up, a feature that can be further intensified by applying Ash of Wars, utilizing Blood affinity, or casting the Bloodflame spell. Its remarkable range empowers players to safely inflict Hemorrhage build-up through strategic poke attacks. Now, let’s embark on a guide to obtaining this elusive weapon in Elden Ring.

Cross-Naginata Location Guide:

To claim the Cross-Naginata, intrepid players must venture into the Gael Tunnel, conveniently located near the entrance of Caelid. Fear not, as obtaining this coveted weapon does not require facing the tunnel’s boss. However, those daring enough to do so will be rewarded with the Moonveil Katana, a prized possession for Intelligence builds.

For the uninitiated, finding the Gael Tunnel is a breeze. Situated next to Limgrave, players can effortlessly ride their way to the Gael Tunnel without confronting any adversaries. Begin your journey by reaching the Rotview Balcony site of grace in Caelid, just east of the Smoldering Church where Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, makes her presence felt. Access this location by ascending the spirit springs north of the Third Church of Marika or following the eastern path from the Summonwater Village.

Navigating the Gael Tunnel:

Commencing from the Rotview Balcony, head south towards the cliff overlooking East Limgrave. Guarded by a small camp of Radahn Soldiers, the entrance to the Gael Tunnel awaits. If you’ve unlocked Caelid’s map, a small red icon will guide you to the entrance south of Rotview Balcony.

Upon entering the Gael Tunnel, confront two Radahn soldiers. Choose between engaging them or opting for a more strategic approach – backstabbing one and sending them tumbling off the cliff. Subsequently, run or leap to the left ledge, descending to the bottom to activate the Gael Tunnel site of grace.

From the site of grace, head north to find a westward tunnel guarded by two Radahn soldiers. Inside, a group of Land Octopuses poses a challenge. Deep within this tunnel, a colossal Land Octopus guards the coveted Cross-Naginata. Swiftly seize the opportunity, grab the weapon, and make a hasty exit. The giant Land Octopus, owing to its size, won’t be able to pursue you.

Cross-Naginata: Stats and Build Requirements:

Now armed with the Cross-Naginata, it’s crucial to understand its requirements and potential builds. The weapon demands 16 Strength and 20 Dexterity for effective use, boasting split scaling between the two attributes. Upon reaching its maximum level, the Cross-Naginata achieves a B scaling in Dexterity and a D in Strength. To experiment with scaling and infusions, players can use whetblades.

For talismans, consider employing Lord of Blood’s Exultation to boost attack when the Cross-Naginata triggers blood loss. Equip Warrior Jar Shard or Alexander Jar Shard to enhance skill damage when using the weapon’s skill. Elevate the bleed build-up with Ashes of War, such as Spinning Slash, Spinning Strikes, and Blood Tax. Talismans like Rotten Winged Sword Insignia and Millicent’s Prosthesis can further amplify consecutive strike damage.