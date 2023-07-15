How To Beat the Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm Challenge in Genshin Impact

Genius Invokation’s Forge Realm’s Temper returns with thrilling challenges in Genshin Impact. Version 3.8 unveils the final Sumeru arc update, featuring the new limited-time event area, Veluriyam Mirage, as a precursor to the upcoming Fontaine patch. Excitingly, the Genius Invokation TCG introduces new playable character cards like Kaedehara Kazuha, Yanfei, and Candace, offering players endless strategic possibilities to devise their preferred deck compositions.

Earning Lucky Coins:

The latest addition to the Genius Invokation TCG presents a limited-time gameplay mode, available until the patch’s end. Players can seize this opportunity to accumulate extra Lucky Coins as rewards. These valuable coins enable the unlocking of additional cards and cosmetics, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Accessing the Forge Realm’s Temper:

Playing the Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm Challenge does not require any specific prerequisites compared to other Genius Invokation TCG content. If players have already fulfilled the requirements to unlock this mini-game mode, they can easily proceed by visiting the Cat’s Tail Tavern and conversing with Prince to gain access to the new challenges.

Challenge Mechanics:

In this updated version of the Forge Realm’s Temper, players encounter four stages, each with unique challenge rules that provide buffs under specific conditions. The challenges introduce various opponent monster cards, each assigned with different point values. Defeating these opponents accumulates points over five rounds (except for the first challenge, which has four rounds). As defeated monsters are swiftly replaced, players face an endless swarm, aiming to defeat as many monsters as possible. At the end of the five rounds, players are rewarded with Lucky Coins based on their point bracket. Achieving 1000 points yields 1000 coins, while reaching 2000 and 3000 points awards 500 coins each, granting up to 2000 Lucky Coins per stage.

Stage 1 – Ringed Frosting Stage:

The initial stage, Ringed Frosting, comprises only four rounds and is relatively easier compared to subsequent stages. It offers beneficial special rules applicable to most team compositions, especially those focused on dealing significant elemental damage. However, as the stages feature Hydro and Electro Abyss Mages, along with Electro and Hydro Slimes, players are advised to include characters from other elements such as Pyro, Cryo, or Dendro. Prioritizing the defeat of Abyss Mages is recommended due to their higher point value, despite their longer battle duration caused by shielding abilities. Anemo characters like Jean, Maguu Kenki, or Kazuha prove particularly useful in this stage, capable of triggering Elemental Reactions and spreading elements among opponents through Swirling.

Stage 2 – Echoing Destruction Stage:

Echoing Destruction introduces stronger opponents with higher point values. Players only need to defeat each opponent once to acquire the required maximum points. The first special rule may initially seem insignificant, but it becomes useful as opponents enter the field one at a time, allowing for the application of different elements upon the second character’s entry. Moreover, the second special rule reduces the dice requirement for the first combat action. With these mechanics in mind, team compositions featuring 2 or 3 different elements enable swift character swapping, while single-target strategies prove advantageous. Defeating the Abyss Lector quickly, as the primary healer, offers a substantial advantage. A team consisting of Yae Miko, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Nahida effectively counters these opponents.

Stage 3 – Fungal Frenzy Stage:

The Fungal Frenzy challenge features Hilichurls and Fungi, presenting weaker yet numerous enemies. Special rules in this stage favor teams specializing in Charged Attacks. Equipping Weapon and Artifact cards provide additional benefits, enabling characters to use their skills without consuming a die once per turn. By equipping characters with these cards before using their skills, players can efficiently manage their dice usage and gain a strategic edge. Since enemies appear in groups of three, decks excelling in dealing area-of-effect (AoE) damage prove advantageous. Characters like Keqing, with her Elemental Burst capable of striking multiple enemies simultaneously, coupled with an elemental reaction like Electro-Charged, provide consistent damage over time. Charged Attack-focused characters such as Klee or Yanfei, who receive bonuses for using Charged Attacks, are worth considering.

Stage 4 – Rapid Hexes:

The Rapid Hexes challenge rewards players for swiftly defeating opponents with different characters, accumulating additional damage stacks with each victory. Equipping equipment cards becomes free once per round, further encouraging their use for efficient dice management and empowering characters. Since there are only two opponents on the field simultaneously, the focus shifts to quick single-target hits that can one-shot enemies. Characters capable of dealing significant burst damage or accessing Elemental Reactions like Vaporize prove more beneficial. Hu Tao, for instance, excels in dealing substantial damage through bursts rather than relying heavily on summons, making her an excellent choice for this stage.

Conclusion:

The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm Challenge presents an exciting and challenging gameplay mode within Genshin Impact. By strategically selecting team compositions, understanding the special rules of each stage, and leveraging characters’ unique abilities and elemental interactions, players can maximize their points and earn valuable Lucky Coins as rewards. Adaptation to the different stages and enemy compositions is crucial, along with equipping characters with advantageous Weapon and Artifact cards. Best of luck on your journey through the Forge Realm’s Temper!

Comments

