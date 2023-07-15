How To Get Monster Extract in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presents an exhilarating gaming experience, immersing players in an epic adventure. Throughout the game, players encounter a wide range of materials, each serving unique purposes such as cooking, fusion, and more. Among these materials, the elusive Monster Extract stands out, offering the ability to create exceptional meals when combined with other ingredients. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the methods of obtaining Monster Extract in Tears of the Kingdom and explore the multitude of possibilities it presents for players.

The Rarity of Monster Extract

In stark contrast to most readily available materials in the game, Monster Extract cannot be purchased from the majority of merchants. It holds a rare status, limited in its acquisition. Only a solitary shop in Tears of the Kingdom offers Monster Extract for sale, and it can also be obtained as a reward through a captivating side quest. The location where both the side quest and the shop are situated is in the enchanting region of East Akkala.

Discovering Slippery Falcon and Fyson

For players seeking Monster Extract, a pilgrimage to Tarrey Town (coordinates: 4008, 1617, 0127) is in order. Within the town, nestled comfortably, lies a store by the name of Slippery Falcon. This establishment, expertly managed by the character Fyson, caters to adventurers in search of Monster Extract. Fyson offers three bottles of this precious material, each priced at a modest 50 Rupees. As the sole vendor of Monster Extract, Slippery Falcon is an essential stop for players looking to amass a considerable supply.

The Path of “A Monstrous Collection”

As an alternative to purchasing Monster Extract, players can embark on a captivating side quest known as “A Monstrous Collection.” This quest is bestowed upon them by Kilton, a captivating character they will encounter within Tarrey Town. Kilton, in his peculiar manner, tasks Link with providing him with photographs of various monsters. In return for the successful completion of each request, Kilton generously rewards Link with a bottle of Monster Extract. By diligently fulfilling all five parts of “A Monstrous Collection,” players can potentially amass up to five bottles of Monster Extract.

Prerequisites for the Side Quest

Before players can embark on the “A Monstrous Collection” side quest, a few prerequisites must be fulfilled. First and foremost, ensuring possession of a camera is imperative. This invaluable tool can be obtained by undertaking the side quest “Camera Work in The Depths.” The quest commences with a conversation with Josha and Robbie, found in Lookout Landing. Upon completing this quest, players are rewarded with both the camera and the esteemed Hyrule Compendium.

Following the acquisition of the camera, players should journey to Pico Pond (coordinates: 1208, 1214, 0020), situated northeast of Woodland Stable. It is here that Kilton and Koltin can be found, serving as the gateway to the side quest “The Hunt for Bubbul Gems.” Venturing into the depths of the Pico Pond Cave and successfully locating the elusive Bubbulfrog is essential. Once the Bubbulfrog’s gem is handed over to Koltin, Kilton will reveal his intention to relocate to Tarrey Town.

Completing the Side Quest

Upon arrival in Tarrey Town, players must dedicate themselves to completing the side quest “Mattison’s Independence.” This intricate quest encompasses multiple stages and culminates in Mattison’s departure to Gerudo Town. With this quest concluded, players are finally ready to commence “A Monstrous Collection” in its entirety.

The completion of each part of the side quest requires players to provide Kilton with photographs of five distinct monsters. By simply capturing an image of the desired monster and presenting it to Kilton, players progress through the quest. As each part is finalised, Kilton rewards Link with a bottle of the coveted Monster Extract. By diligently completing all five parts, players can secure up to five bottles of Monster Extract through this captivating side quest.

Utilising Monster Extract

With Monster Extract safely in the hands of players, a world of culinary possibilities unfolds before them. The infusion of this extraordinary ingredient can transform ordinary recipes into extraordinary creations. A few notable dishes that can be crafted using Monster Extract include Monster Curry, Monster Soup, Monster Cake, Monster Stew, and Monster Rice Balls. It is essential to note that Monster Curry specifically serves a purpose in part 2 of the side quest “Teach Me A Lesson,” set in Hateno School (coordinates: 3367, -1991, 0128) within Hateno Village. Completion of this side quest unlocks access to the Hateno Village garden, enabling players to cultivate their own crops.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the pursuit of Monster Extract within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom necessitates the completion of a captivating side quest or a visit to a specific store. Slippery Falcon in Tarrey Town stands as the sole purveyor of Monster Extract. Meanwhile, the enthralling side quest “A Monstrous Collection” provides players with an opportunity to acquire up to five bottles of this precious material. Once obtained, Monster Extract becomes a valuable asset for cooking an array of meals and making notable progress in specific side quests. Embark on this thrilling journey and unlock the true potential of the invaluable Monster Extract in Tears of the Kingdom.

